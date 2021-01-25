HyunA Shares Thoughts On Working With PSY And DAWN On Upcoming Album, What Makes Her Completely happy, And More

HyunA just lately participated in a pictorial and interview for the February situation of W Korea!

With her upcoming comeback only a few days away, HyunA expressed her regrets for not having the ability to drop her pre-release single “GOOD GIRL” in August of final yr as a result of her wrestle with vasovagal syncope. “I wished to face on stage, however my physique wouldn’t let me. I nearly went loopy,” she confessed.

HyunA additionally shared how supportive messages from her followers helped her take the blame off of herself. “Since vasovagal syncope is a situation the place you may faint with none warning, it’s not possible to forestall. That’s additionally why I’ve a number of wounds on my shoulders, the again of my head, or my face,” she defined. “Whereas resting, I learn the letters one after the other. I resolved to indicate everybody that I might stand again up once more even when it took me some time, so I feel that’s why I used to be in a position to have a comeback immediately like this.”

HyunA’s upcoming album options the title monitor “I’m Not Cool,” which was created with the assistance of PSY and HyunA’s boyfriend DAWN. On engaged on a monitor along with the “HyunA Workforce,” the singer shared, “It’s my first time composing a tune on this means, since I’ve labored alone up till now. Wanting again, it was like my homework. The rules have been set for what needed to be executed by when so I might methodically work towards these deadlines, however this time we labored as a workforce in a relaxed and refreshing method.”

Beforehand, HyunA launched the tune “FLOWER SHOWER” which PSY wrote the lyrics for and likewise co-composed. On working with PSY, HyunA revealed, “We get alongside rather well. We additionally argue typically however we make up actually quick. Whereas engaged on the upcoming album we communicated quite a bit. Typically we ship messages like, ‘Alright participant, it’s nearly time to strike. How are you feeling?’”

HyunA talked about how she got here to determine on a viper because the motif of the album. She shared, “The primary time I heard the tune, I assumed that it gave the impression of a viper tune. DAWN was listening to the tune subsequent to me, and he steered the lyrics, ‘There’s no yet another toxic than me, I’m a viper.’ I favored these lyrics a lot that I made a decision to go along with the viper.”

Explaining about how the viper is alluring but in addition toxic, HyunA mentioned, “I feel that form of duality exists in me as effectively. Though I wish to be good, I additionally wish to grow to be a insurgent on stage, and generally I wish to act cute or horny as effectively.”

HyunA revealed extra about her orderly way of life as she defined, “I’m the sort who can’t simply coast by way of life. My yearly schedule is all the time stuffed, whether or not or not it’s with classes or different plans. I must dwell in a scientific means with the intention to really feel relaxed. Folks all the time say that DAWN and I are two reverse folks—one who’s versatile and goes with the move, and one who’s probably the most methodical.”

Reflecting again on her first mini album “Bubble Pop!”, HyunA described how she felt on the time. “It was in all probability due to how a lot I loved myself again then that I’ve saved wanting to face on stage,” she revealed. “I used to be too younger to even notice I used to be 20 on the time, and I simply labored arduous with out understanding something. Once I watch these performances now, I look so wholesome and filled with power.”

Though she’s recognized for her daring and daring ideas, HyunA credited all of it to the assist of the folks round her. “When the folks round me deal with me effectively, give me choreography, and write songs for me, I work arduous to not drop the ball and to dwell as much as their expectations,” she mentioned.

She continued, “There’s one thing my father typically informed me as a toddler. He mentioned that I’m right here due to others, and that others are right here due to me. Once I was little I didn’t perceive what these phrases meant, however as time handed by these phrases soak into my pores and skin in several methods. Whether or not or not it’s 10 years in the past or now, I feel I attempt to work just a bit more durable on stage for the individuals who elevate me up. It could be that the folks round me are those who most need recognition.”

HyunA then opened up concerning the time when she first felt drawn to performing. “Once I was in elementary faculty I didn’t have any abilities and failed all my auditions, so my father steered that I take up dancing,” she recalled. “Whereas attending a dance academy I acquired the prospect to carry out on a small stage by the Dongdaemun Design Plaza. I noticed once I stood on stage for the primary time that there was a particular feeling. The nice feeling of performing one thing I practiced, and the need to do higher the subsequent time.”

When requested if folks had any misunderstandings about her, HyunA responded that she takes every thing in stride and accepts them naturally, including that it wasn’t arduous to rise above different folks’s opinions of her. She reasoned, “I’ve loads of good folks round me. My followers are the very best at this—no matter I do, they stand loyal by my facet.”

HyunA additionally spoke fondly of DAWN as she mentioned, “DAWN is somebody who can’t be in comparison with the rest. He’s the driving pressure of my life and the one I like probably the most on this world. He’s additionally a pal I can hang around with and neglect the passage of time as a result of we simply get alongside so effectively, in addition to a rival in music who motivates me to do higher.”

Emphasizing DAWN’s affect on her life, she added, “Once I’m caught in disappointment he’s the one who pulls me out the quickest, and once I’m drained he doesn’t scold me and silently encourages me from behind. He’s somebody I wouldn’t commerce for the world, as a result of I can’t even think about a world with out him.”

HyunA introduced up the main focus she locations on her personal well being, particularly whereas making ready for her comeback. “After coping with my sickness, I’ve began to examine by myself well being daily,” she mentioned. “Up to now I might be detached to myself and push by way of even once I wasn’t feeling effectively. Nowadays I naturally ask myself how I’m feeling, or if I’m doing okay.”

One other query she asks herself is, “Are you cheerful?” HyunA mentioned that she retains asking herself when she feels glad in order to not neglect the sensation. Itemizing the actions that deliver her happiness, HyunA shared, “I like holding fingers with DAWN and occurring a brief stroll with him on the finish of the day, I like spending the day at dwelling with no incidents, and I like standing on stage.”

When requested if she has discovered happiness, HyunA answered, “I don’t know but, however I feel I do know a bit about what makes me glad.”

