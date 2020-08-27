HyunA Talks About Her Relationship With DAWN, Dealing With Health Points, And More

On the August 26 broadcast of MBC’s “Radio Star,” HyunA appeared as a visitor and opened up about her relationship with DAWN, how she manages her well being, and extra.

HyunA first talked about her comeback, which was postponed on account of well being issues. “We’ve spent about 100 million gained (roughly $84,300) on the music video,” she revealed. “We spend about that a lot each time. We didn’t scale back the quantity simply because we had to spend so much on labor prices.”

HyunA then shared her ideas on revealing her well being points on social media. She mentioned, “I’ve taken medicine for my panic dysfunction and despair for over 4 years. I believe I’ve had these problems for about 10 years. When I hid it, it appeared to remain hidden nicely. Nevertheless, I as soon as fainted whereas I used to be filming a business, and I used to be identified with vasovagal syncope.”

She continued, “I didn’t really feel unhealthy about fainting at the moment, however I used to be extra upset that I triggered hassle for all of the folks working there. I assumed that I wanted to be trustworthy about my diagnoses as a substitute of attempting to cowl it up in useless.”

HyunA revealed that she’s realized throughout remedy a option to shield herself. “I often have a tough time saying no,” she mentioned. “I can’t cease myself from pondering the deeper I get into my ideas, and I get extra anxious the extra I believe. At any time when I’ve time today, I do coaching with my eyes. I believe to myself that I’ve a pendulum in entrance of my eyes, and I transfer them round. If I shut my eyes, focus the perfect that I can, and transfer my eyes from left to proper 30 occasions, curiously sufficient, I find yourself not fascinated with something.”

She added, “When I’ve a panic assault, even that isn’t simple. It doesn’t look like a lot, however I attempt to hold doing it and eliminate my anxiousness.”

HyunA described herself as a perfectionist and shared, “On common, I observe for greater than 10 hours a day. I practiced for about 13 hours a day ever since I used to be youthful, so I didn’t find out about this, however earlier than my comeback, I bled from each nostrils and realized then how drained I used to be.”

HyunA additionally spoke about her relationship with DAWN. “I’ve by no means gotten uninterested in our relationship,” she shared. “Not even as soon as. We’ve been courting for 5 years now, however I’ve appreciated him for even longer.”

She then mentioned, “I advised him that he shouldn’t make me jealous. I additionally advised him that I gained’t be cute once I’m jealous. So he by no means received right into a state of affairs like that. Now lots of people know that we’re courting, however prior to now, he used to get contacted by a whole lot of ladies. If that occurred now, he’d be in large hassle.”

HyunA made the panel giggle when she added, “I’m secretly completely happy for him when somebody contacts him, however I hope that he takes care of the state of affairs nicely.”

She talked about that she lives near DAWN. HyunA shared, “We received locations which can be a 3-minute stroll aside from each other. Our high quality of life improved as soon as we had been every assured our personal privateness.” She talked about that she wouldn’t care about what she appeared like if DAWN had been to out of the blue stroll into her home since she by no means wears make-up when they meet up.

HyunA additionally mentioned that she calls DAWN by his beginning identify, Kim Hyo Jong, when she’s offended or when she’s texting him. “It doesn’t look good once I do it, so if I referred to as him by his beginning identify 10 occasions prior to now, I solely do it two occasions now,” she mentioned.

HyunA shared that DAWN suffers from his personal well being points as nicely. “He’s not the very energetic kind,” she started. “He additionally has a tough time retaining his eyes open. I used to be as soon as speaking to him about one thing severe, however he wasn’t responding. I appeared over, and it seems he was sleeping. Once I begin asking him one thing once more, he replied together with his eyes closed, and I received offended at that second when he responded to me whereas falling asleep.”

She continued, “Afterward, I felt sorry about it. DAWN didn’t make it apparent to me, however he suffers from narcolepsy.” Narcolepsy is a situation that typically outcomes in tiredness and a scarcity of vitality even after a restful sleep.

HyunA additionally shared her ideas on her stage outfits. “I at all times attempt to conceal part of me once I’m sporting my outfits,” she mentioned. “If I’m exposing extra on prime, I’ll at all times put on extra on the underside. Once I movie my music movies, I solely have actually small stage outfits. Currently, I’ve been eager to put on extra garments.”

She talked about that even a few of her performances on music reveals weren’t permitted. “I as soon as made a music video with close-ups that will be applicable for broadcasting, however it didn’t get permitted as a result of the way in which I used to be wanting [at the camera] was too provocative.”

On the subject of getting joined her new company based by PSY, HyunA mentioned, “PSY calls and texts me regularly. I ignored him as soon as, and it was so good. That’s why I attempt to keep away from him at any time when he contacts me.”

She then mentioned, “I actually respect him, however I don’t need to carry out the way in which he does. All of PSY’s choreographies are comparable in fashion.”

Watch an episode of “Radio Star” right here!

Watch Now

Supply (1) (2) (3) (4) (5)