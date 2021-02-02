HyunA Talks About “I’m Not Cool” Choreography, DAWN’s Surprise Visit To Show Recording, And More

On February 1, HyunA appeared as a visitor on SBS Energy FM’s “Choi Hwa Jung’s Energy Time” the place she spoke about her current comeback, a shock go to from her boyfriend DAWN, and extra!

HyunA’s comeback had beforehand been delayed as a result of her battle with vasovagal syncope. Opening up about her well being, she shared, “I’m working arduous to maintain myself.” HyunA added that she has been engaged on her sugar consumption since she’s apprehensive about reducing weight.

HyunA additionally spoke about “I’m Not Cool,” the title monitor of her new album of the identical title. “After I go up on stage, there are a lot of individuals who assist me,” she defined. “I had the thought that I don’t look cool once I do up my hair and make-up to dwell as much as their expectations. There’s instances once I marvel which facet of me is the actual HyunA.”

She stated that PSY, who can be the top of her company, gave her the concept for the music and took half in writing the lyrics. She added, “He’s the kind to hearken to 90 p.c of my opinions. In the long run he collects one of the best opinions.”

HyunA then talked concerning the monitor’s choreography, saying, “It’s a full physique exercise so I’m shedding numerous weight.” She went on to present an attention-grabbing anecdote about one a part of the choreography that appears much like a dance within the standard cartoon sequence “Crayon Shin-chan.” She stated with amusing, “Followers stated that it’s the identical because the samba dance within the ‘Crayon Shin-chan’ film, so lately I’ve been watching it as soon as a day. I’ve watched it nearly 20 instances. It actually is identical.”

When host Choi Hwa Jung commented that HyunA had matured, the artist responded, “I don’t get the sensation that I’ve matured but. I feel the individuals round me are serving to me mature and develop.” After Choi Hwa Jung insisted that one thing had modified, HyunA conceded, “Since lots of people have given me their love I feel it’s modified me.”

“I’m Not Cool” ranked excessive on music charts, however HyunA stated that she doesn’t verify the charts. “I do really feel a way of delight when the individuals who work with me get rewarded for my work,” she added.

HyunA talked about Oh My Woman‘s Hyojung and TWICE as girls whose charms she needs to emulate. Complimenting the artists, she stated, “After I see individuals who possess an enchantment totally different from my very own, I find yourself liking them extra. Compared to myself they turn into much more charming.”

Beforehand, HyunA’s boyfriend DAWN stunned her when he visited her on the set of “Yoo Hee Yeol’s Sketchbook.” HyunA described the go to, saying, “I feel he got here to help me after seeing how nervous I used to be. However this time it was a shock go to.”

Having turned 30 in Korean age this yr, HyunA stated that she hasn’t had the prospect to appreciate it but. “Moreover simply feeling somewhat change in my bodily stamina, I haven’t actually felt some other modifications,” she confessed.

When you haven’t already, try HyunA’s new music video for “I’m Not Cool” right here!

Additionally try “Yoo Hee Yeol’s Sketchbook” under:

Watch Now

Supply (1)