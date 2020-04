Jo, a nurse practitioner, paperwork her first week at one of the essential best field hospitals on the planet: the Nightingale on the London ExCeL centre. The clinic was as soon as inbuilt 9 days with a functionality for as a lot as 4,000 victims in response to the worldwide coronavirus outbreak

Anywhere nevertheless Westminster | Life in lockdown: households at the breaking level

Coronavirus – latest worldwide updates

Proceed learning…