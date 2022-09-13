“I am devastated”: Thomas Tuchel opened up after his surprise dismissal from Chelsea

Tuchel spoke in an official statement (Reuters)

after suffering a 1-0 loss against Dinamo Zagreb for the first date of the Champions League, Chelsea announced the surprise dismissal of the German coach Thomas Tuchelwho led the English team to conquer the most important continental tournament in Europe in May 2021 and the Club World Cup in December of that year.

Now, five days after the entity’s official statement, the coach himself decided to break the silence through a heartfelt message on his official profile on Twitterwhere assured that he is “devastated” to have finished his cycle in London.

“This is one of the most difficult statements I’ve ever had to write, and one I hoped I wouldn’t have to do for many years. I am devastated that my time at Chelsea has come to an end.”detailed the 49-year-old DT.

“This is a club where I felt at home.both professionally and personally. Thank you very much to all the staff, players and fans for making me feel welcome from the beginning”, the German continued through his social networks and added: “The pride and joy I felt in helping the team win the Liga de Champions and the Club World Cup will stay with me forever”.

“I feel honored to have been part of the history of this club and the memories of the last 19 months will always have a special place in my heart”, concluded Thomas Tuchel in a comment that reached more than 258 thousand likes and 41 thousand retweets.

The former PSG coach was fired last Wednesday when barely a month into the season and days after the new owners (led by Los Angeles Dodgers co-owner Todd Boehly) completed a record $300 million splurge in the transfer market.

Tuchel was fired after the defeat against Dinamo Zagreb (Reuters)

Chelsea was characterized by the constant change of coaches during the 19-year cycle he was with Roman Abramovich, the Russian oligarch who had to sell the club after being sanctioned by the British government for what he described as an accomplice in the “brutal and barbaric” invasion of Ukraine.

Boehly was the face of the consortium that acquired Chelsea for 2.5 billion pounds ($3.1bn) in May and, despite his scant football experience, was named chief executive and interim sporting director in charge of transfers.

The English set, which phe lost two of his first six commitments in the Premierwas the European team that spent the most in the summer transfer market.

But Tuchel could not attach to the new pieces, being very picky after games this season. In interviews after the defeat in Croatia, the 49-year-old German said he “missed everything” when asked to sum up Chelsea’s performance and he complained about the “lack of ambition” of his players.

Graham Potter is the new manager of Chelsea (Reuters)

Tuchel took over in January 2021, replacing Frank Lampard. They barely completed a full season, one in which they were eliminated in the Champions League quarterfinals by eventual champion Real Madrid. They also finished third in the Premier League, 19 points behind champion Manchester City.

Finally, the English Graham Potter was appointed as Chelsea’s new manager, leaving Brighton to replace the sacked Thomas Tuchel at Stamford Bridge. Potter has agreed to a five-year contract. in the London team, which has praised its “progressive football and innovative training”.

“I am very excited to collaborate with the new Chelsea management team. and I look forward to meeting and working alongside the fantastic group of players to develop a team and a culture that makes our fans proud,” said the 47-year-old coach.

