I am innocent, victim of ‘witch-hunt’: Riya Chakraborty told High Court in Bel writ

Mumbai: Arrest Actress Riya Chakraborty, in the narcotics case related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has said in the bail plea filed in the Bombay High Court that he is innocent and the drug control (NCB) is 'willfully' serious on him and his family Is blaming Chakraborty's bail plea was to be heard through video conference on Wednesday before a single bench of Justice Sarang Kotwal. But due to heavy rains in Mumbai, the High Court adjourned the proceedings of Wednesday and now they are likely to be heard on Thursday.

Riya said through her lawyer that she has been a victim of 'witch hunt' (search operation of suspects). In the bail plea filed in the High Court on Tuesday, Chakraborty has said that she is just 28 years old and apart from the NCB investigation, she is simultaneously facing three investigations by the police and central agencies and a 'parallel media trial'.

She was referring to investigations by Mumbai Police, CBI and Enforcement Directorate in the Rajput case. Chakraborty said that all this is affecting his mental health and health. He has said in the petition filed through his lawyer that the increase in custody will worsen his mental condition.

Chakraborty’s bail plea was to be heard through video conference on Wednesday before a single bench of Justice Sarang Kotwal. But due to heavy rains in Mumbai, the High Court adjourned the proceedings of Wednesday and now they are likely to be heard on Thursday.

Chakraborty further stated in his petition that Rajput used to consume marijuana exclusively, and had been consuming it since he was not even in the relationship. She said that sometimes she used to buy ‘small amounts’ of drugs for her and ‘on many occasions she paid for it’, but she herself is not a member of any drug gang.

Riya said that only Rajputs used to consume drugs. “The applicant (Chakraborty) is innocent and has not committed any crime,” the petition said, adding that she had been a victim of ‘witch-hunt’ as the CBI and ED failed to gather evidence against her and the NCB , ‘Brought him and his family to trap’

Riya Chakraborty has been booked by the NCB for various charges, including financing illicit drug trafficking. A case has been registered under Section 27-A of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and this section prohibits the bail of the accused.

Actes said that they have been falsely implicated under Section 27-A of the NDPS Act. And when no drugs were seized from them and NCB was successful in confiscating only 59 grams of drugs from all the accused, then the rule of withholding bail does not apply to them.

The actress said that his bail would have been withheld if the amount of the drug was seized from him in business quantity. Last week, similar arguments were made before Justice Kotwal by the lawyers of Samuel Miranda and Deepesh Sawant. They are all co-accused in this case.