I Am Legend’s Alternate Ending Wrapped Things Up Way Better Than What We Got

Depart a Remark
Warning: SPOILERS for I Am Legend are in play. In case you’ve by no means seen the movie earlier than, it’s now out there on Prime Video for viewing.
There are a pair motion pictures on the market that, regardless of their reasonably apocalyptic theme, you’re most likely going to be tempted to stream. Movies like Contagion, Outbreak and even Will Smith’s viral epic I Am Legend, are all discovering new reputation with people who’re making an attempt to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic by a type of fictional catharsis. If that final movie specifically is of curiosity to you throughout quarantine, there’s one thing you must know: the alternate ending wrapped issues up manner higher than the theatrical ending that we acquired.
Sure, people, it’s time for an additional story of a film that form of misplaced its manner within the reshoots, as I Am Legend’s “controversial” ending was become one thing that was extra acceptable to audiences. Why was it so controversial? Did these butterflies actually imply something? Is Sam nonetheless the goodest woman on this ending? All of these questions and extra are about to be answered as we have a look at two paths that diverge on the studio lot, and we’re about to enterprise down each of them.
Closing warning, each endings to I Am Legend are going to be spoiled. So in the event you’re eager on visiting this 12-year-old blockbuster with recent eyes, head over to Prime Video, because it’s simply put the movie into its streaming library so that you can take pleasure in. In any other case, scrub up and be part of us as we head into the examination room to see simply the place issues went kinda/sorta flawed for I Am Legend.
What’s In I Am Legend’s Theatrical Ending?
It ought to be famous that each variations of I Am Legend are just about the identical, as much as one essential sequence. The story of Dr. Robert Neville (Will Smith) performs out identically, with him roaming the town, making an attempt to treatment the Krippen Virus that turned humanity into the Darkseekers (or Hemocytes, as they’re extra pleasingly named within the DVD subtitles) and finally assembly fellow human survivors Anna (Alice Braga) and Ethan (Charlie Tahan).
Nevertheless, it’s within the closing moments of I Am Legend’s large third act finale, with the Alpha Male (Sprint Mihok) and his fellow Hemocytes overrunning Neville’s base of operations, that the movie takes its large divergence. For reference, right here’s the clip of the theatrical ending, which will certainly come in useful later:
The theatrical ending of I Am Legend has Neville telling Anna and Ethan that the Hemocytes gained’t cease chasing them. And wouldn’t you realize, the assault occurs simply as his treatment for KV is beginning to work on a random feminine Hemocyte he had captured for testing. Not his first check topic, the great physician had killed many of those creatures within the title of his human trials, however she can be his final.
Handing Anna a vial of his check topic’s blood, he stashes her and Ethan in a protected house. Deciding to sacrifice himself for his or her security, Neville pulls the pin on a grenade and expenses into the Hemocyte scrum headfirst, killing the Alpha Male and his military.
Anna and Ethan are saved, and through her closing monologue describing how Dr. Robert Neville cured the Krippen Virus in his final moments, we see the 2 venturing to Vermont, in quest of a survivor colony. On the very finish of I Am Legend, Anna discovers the colony continues to be lively, and fingers over the vial of cured blood to the authorities.
What The Theatrical Ending Says About I Am Legend’s Story
In case you had been a fan of writer Richard Matheson’s unique novella of the identical title, I Am Legend’s theatrical ending is an excellent greater slap to the face than the movie’s dealing with of the supply materials on the entire. That’s to not say the film’s not good, because it’s a few of Will Smith’s strongest work at a time when his profession was not getting the raves it as soon as knew, but it surely’s manner completely different than the inspiration.
The theatrical ending of I Am Legend pulls a transfer that some studio execs, film stars and even check audiences felt the movie wanted to tug: it squarely frames Dr. Robert Neville because the hero and the Hemocytes because the villains, and it wraps the movie in a pleasant and neat bow with the treatment in play.
Even the movie’s path of fateful “butterflies” is manipulated between the variations of I Am Legend’s ending, because the theatrical ending you noticed above sees that symbology main Neville to imagine that Anna is the hope he’d been trying to find this complete time. Already a logo of destiny, due to the reminiscence of his lifeless daughter telling him to “have a look at the butterflies,” Neville’s sighting of a butterfly tattoo on Anna’s neck tells him he has to belief her because the deliverer of the treatment.
Nevertheless, that wasn’t the unique ending of I Am Legend, as when the movie hit residence video in 2008, it got here with the “controversial” alternate ending that introduced us right here at this time. And all of it begins with a really completely different sighting of that butterfly tattoo.
With that in thoughts, please watch the identical pivotal scene from the third act of I Am Legend, however with a really completely different element:
Because the butterfly tattoo is now not on Anna, however reasonably on the Alpha Feminine (Joanna Numata) that’s been Dr. Robert Neville’s guinea pig for a great portion of the movie, every thing results in an alternate ending that makes a lot extra sense.
What’s Totally different In I Am Legend’s Alternate Ending?
We by no means actually knew the importance of the Alpha Feminine earlier than I Am Legend’s alternate ending, because the Alpha Male’s charging of the glass enclosure Neville, Anna and Ethan are safely hiding in seemed like a sheer present of aggression in opposition to the human he’d beforehand encountered.
Nevertheless, little particulars all through the movie, such because the Alpha Male exposing himself to daylight, and Neville’s assumption of the Hemocytes being completely devoid of human conduct, begin to paint one other image. One which culminates within the unique, and considerably most well-liked ending, to I Am Legend, proven under:
This new chain of occasions sees Neville notice that the Alpha Male was making an attempt to save lots of the Alpha Feminine this complete time. In an excellent larger context, we see that the Hemocytes have additionally seen Dr. Robert Neville as their very own boogeyman, very similar to Richard Matheson’s supply materials had performed with its personal total plot.
It’s right here we study that the Hemocytes aren’t senseless brutes, and so they’re extra socialized than we thought. Neville, pressured to take a look at his personal actions nearer, apologizes for his homicide of Hemocytes in his experiments for a treatment, and in an act of atonement, he releases the Alpha Feminine again to her mate, no treatment in hand.
I Am Legend’s “controversial” ending sees Neville, Anna and Ethan nonetheless alive and leaving New York Metropolis collectively. As they head to Vermont within the hopes of discovering that survivor’s colony, Anna information a brand new message, very similar to Robert’s earlier broadcast that attracted her and Ethan to the dock, telling anybody who’s nonetheless alive to search out them up north.
Why The Alternate Ending Matches A lot Better With I Am Legend’s Story
All the breadcrumbs that I Am Legend had laid out by all the movie result in a extra satisfying conclusion within the alternate ending. Noting the barbaric nature of the Hemocytes, Anna’s questioning of Robert’s experiments and even “the butterflies” all tie collectively right into a conclusion that steers away from the cheese that the third act pumps its narrative stuffed with, and heads again to the promise the movie had proven in its earlier acts.
Very like Richard Matheson meant, Dr. Robert Neville is the boogeyman for the Hemocytes. As an alternative of sacrificing himself out of spite as a savior of humanity, within the alternate ending, he opts to go away the Hemocytes alone having now seen them for what they honestly are. Which is humorous, as a result of all through the movie, we see a Time journal cowl that names him a savior, along with his personal addition of a query mark after that very phrase. It’s as if the movie is just not solely constructing his character with that second, it’s additionally brazenly asking us to query our emotions for this character, and finally his ending.
It additionally speaks volumes when you think about the truth that the alternate ending, and its setup, are each official clips from the movie that you just’ll discover on YouTube. You may actually discover the theatrical ending in tact as properly, but it surely’s a rip from the movie’s residence video launch, and never a part of the official MovieClips profile for I Am Legend.
It’s even retroactively hinted that this ending was most well-liked from day one, as we nonetheless see a shot from the alternate ending on the very finish of the theatrical trailer to I Am Legend. Which, naturally, is supplied under as a useful resource:
So if this ending to I Am Legend is so damned good, why was it modified to start with?
How Did I Am Legend’s Ending Get Modified In The First Place?
Way back to the movie’s unique residence video launch in 2008, there was already whispers floating from websites like Vulture that I Am Legend’s ending was modified attributable to check audiences probably not having fun with what it needed to say in regards to the hero they’d adopted by a whole movie’s value of journey.
Nevertheless, it wasn’t till a full decade later that the reality was revealed by I Am Legend director Francis Lawrence, as an interview with the helmer from 2018 delved into simply why the finale to the movie was altered within the first place. The positioning additionally acquired Lawrence to substantiate that the alternate finale is his situation of alternative, as he defined all the situation under:
I agree it is the higher ending. I imply, it is the extra philosophical model of the tip, however when it comes to story math we’re doing every thing you are not presupposed to do, proper? The hero does not discover the treatment, proper? They drive off into the unknown and the creatures you have been saying are the dangerous ones the entire time you study even have humanity and are not the dangerous ones – the hero’s the dangerous one. And so you have principally turned every thing on its head. We examined it twice and it acquired wildly rejected, wildly rejected, which is why we got here out with the opposite one.
Check audiences can shift the course of a movie like I Am Legend in refined, however elementary methods. The distinction within the two variations of the movie’s ending proves that, as all it took was a few scenes, and a rewrite reframing the finale, to completely change simply how the movie can be seen in the long term.
Whereas we could by no means get the prequel, sequel or reboot that was proposed to maintain I Am Legend on the books generally known as “lively growth,” there’s nonetheless an fascinating instance to be seen within the movie that we did get from the famed sci-fi/horror textual content that also evokes followers to this very day.
If, for some purpose, you haven’t seen I Am Legend earlier than studying this rundown, to start with, we warned you. Second, and extra importantly, be mindful these details, and be at liberty to revisit the clips above after you’ve seen the movie. It’ll make for some fascinating dialog within the feedback under, and also you’ll have the ability to participate within the ballot we’ve shared to collect your valued opinion.
Keep protected, keep indoors and keep within the mild, as you watch I Am Legend on Prime Video.
Add Comment