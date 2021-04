Eight more dramas are now available for free on Viki in Southeast Asia!

“The Moon Embracing the Sun,” “You Are My Destiny,” “Shopaholic Louis,” “My Secret Terrius,” “Kill Me Heal Me,” “Splash Splash Love,” “I Am Not a Robot,” and “Come and Hug Me” can now be watched for free in Southeast Asia, joining the already diverse lineup of available dramas.

Start with “Kill Me Heal Me” below, and also watch the others on Viki!

Watch Now