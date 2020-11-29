I am not in favor of caste, religion based cell in the party: Nitin Gadkari

Nagpur: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday said that he is not in favor of a caste, religion or community based cell in any political party. He said that talent is more important than these factors. The Union Minister said, ‘My clear opinion is that no person is great according to their caste but on the strength of talent. We also have different cells in BJP. Also Read – Why this Bhagyalakshmi temple of Hyderabad became the center of headlines amid the municipal election battle

Gadkari was referring to different cells made to represent different castes and communities in political parties. Gadkari was addressing the rally in favor of BJP candidate Sandeep Joshi from East Vidarbha Graduate Constituency.

The Union Minister said, 'My clear opinion is that no person is great according to their caste but on the strength of talent. We also have different cells in the BJP… When I was the President of the party, I experienced it. "He said," My opinion is that no cell should be formed on the basis of caste and religion because such units are not used. The representatives of these cells ask how many people of their caste have been given tickets by the party.

The Minister of Road Transport and Highways said, ‘I always say that our party, our workers are our family. We never did politics on the basis of caste and community. We stand behind those party workers, who work hard, we consider them members of the family… that is the specialty of the BJP. ”Gadkari said that he can help anyone in need of social work or helping the needy. Let’s not think about religion.