I Am Not Okay With This star has fingers crossed for season 2: “There’s so many question marks!”

The primary season of Netflix’s newest coming-of-age hit I Am Not Okay With This ended on one thing of a bombshell – and now one of many collection’ stars has joined followers in clamouring for a second collection.

Kathleen Rose Perkins, who performs Maggie – the grief-stricken mom of protagonist Sydney (Sophia Lillis) – stated that whereas there was no official phrase but on a second run, she was ready patiently for information together with her “fingers crossed”.

“The way in which that they left it off is mostly a large cliffhanger,” she stated, talking completely to RadioTimes.com. “How are they going to elucidate his head blowing up, what’s going to occur between Sydney and Dina as a result of there’s this looming form of attraction between them… after which who is that this shadowy man who retains showing and reveals up on the final?”

“There’s so many question marks and so I would like to learn the way all of it continues!”

The collection is predicated on Charles Forsman’s graphic novel of the identical identify, however veers away from the supply materials’s narrative on the finish of the primary season to finish on a barely totally different observe.

And with no sequel to the graphic novel, any potential second season must deal with totally new materials – one thing which Perkins thinks is thrilling.

“It’s uncharted territory so they’ll need to form of give you (one thing new),” she stated. “Which I suppose works brilliantly as a result of the best way the graphic novel ends is relatively unhappy and I like that there’s nonetheless some hope for this younger lady.

“I like that it ends on, not essentially a excessive observe, however there’s some form of hope that in the precise fingers with the precise steering she might grow to be one thing nice.”

In the meantime Perkins additionally shared her hopes for her personal character’s future on the present if it have been to be renewed.

“I would love Maggie to have a love curiosity,” she claimed. “Another adults to bounce issues off, that will be superb, if she might meet a person, that’d be neat.”

It’s doubtless {that a} second season would additionally see Maggie discover out about her daughter’s superpowers – of which she will not be but conscious by the climax of the primary run – and Perkins is not sure if her character would reply positively to this information.

“Nicely… I suppose if I came upon that my daughter had superpowers, or anyone I knew had superpowers I would suppose it was the good factor on this planet,” she laughed. “Like I would freak out and be like that is so superior, like present me, present me the way you do it!”

“However I don’t suppose Maggie goes to really feel like that, I suppose if she does discover out what her daughter can do together with her thoughts, I suppose it’s going to upset her.”

Like Perkins, followers will simply need to preserve their fingers crossed that the present is renewed so they will discover out…

The primary season of I Am Not Okay With This is at the moment streaming on Netflix