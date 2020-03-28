‘I am saving lives, literally, w my tweets’: Coronavirus is melting down Silicon Valley Twitter

There is not any shortage of coronavirus armchair experts on Twitter. Now, distinguished Silicon Valley consumers and founders are combating throughout the mentions. They’re taking swings at one another regarding the alleged promise of treatments, the validity of analysis, the efficacy of properly being organizations and the media, and, in reality, petty private insults.

It is a large number, albeit an entertaining one.

i’m saving lives, really, w my tweets and likewise you guys are quibbling over whether or not or not i used the right jargon (which i’m great engaging w) nonetheless that couldn’t subject just a little. — Keith Rabois (@rabois) March 26, 2020

While Silicon Valley figures had been tweeting regarding the coronavirus for some time, it in actuality obtained right here to a head Wednesday when Keith Rabois, a former PayPal, LinkedIn and Sq. investor, got in a Twitter fight with Zach Weinberg, the CEO of properly being tech startup Flatiron Effectively being, over two drug making an attempt out theories. Rabois was advocating for a further fast-tracked, often a lot much less scientifically permitted kind of drug making an attempt out, while Weinberg talked about we’d like randomized managed trials. Points got private, speedy. Study further…

Additional about Twitter, Vc, Coronavirus, Tech, and Silicon Valley

