‘I am Sorry’ Canceled At truTV Despite Season 3 Renewal

truTV has canceled the comedy collection “I’m Sorry,” Selection has realized. The information comes even if the present was renewed for a 3rd season final June. Manufacturing on the present’s third season was shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Because of circumstances created by COVID, we sadly can not transfer ahead with manufacturing on the third season of I’m Sorry,’” a truTV spokesperson mentioned in a press release. “We admire Andrea Savage’s irreverent voice and contemporary tackle parenthood and are so happy with the present she and her solid and crew created. She was an awesome companion for a few years and we really want everybody effectively.”

The collection adopted assured comedy author, spouse and mother Andrea (performed by collection creator Andrea Savage), who comically exposes her inside immaturity and neuroses via sudden life conditions. The collection additionally starred Tom Everett Scott, Olive Petrucci, Kathy Baker, and Martin Mull.

Savage government produced together with Joey Slamon, A24’s Ravi Nandan, Gloria Sanchez’s Jessica Elbaum, Will Ferrell and Adam McKay, and Lonely Island’s Andy Samberg, Jorma Taccone and Akiva Schaffer.

truTV’s remaining programming lineup consists of “Impractical Jokers,” “Tacoma FD,” “The Carbonaro Impact,” “At Residence with Amy Sedaris,” and “Adam Ruins All the pieces.”

“I’m Sorry” is now the newest collection to fall sufferer to the pandemic. Final week, it was introduced that Netflix had pulled the plug on each “The Society” and “I’m Not Okay With This” because of budgetary points surrounding elevated well being and security prices. Each reveals had been renewed for second seasons.

Information of the cancellation additionally comes as WarnerMedia seeks to solidify its place within the streaming wars. Earlier this month, the corporate underwent a serious reorganization that noticed HBO Programming president Casey Bloys take over programming for HBO Max and the linear networks TNT, TBS, and truTV from Kevin Reilly.