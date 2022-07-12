“I am the CEO of a robotics company and I think that AI has failed us”: what Spotify or GMail tell us about their current limits

“Apart from drawing photorealistic images and having apparently sensitive conversations, artificial intelligence has failed usbegins a recently published article by Ali Kashani, co-founder and CEO of Serve Robotics. Kashani advises us not to have sci-fi expectations of AI…and thus not risk spreading skepticism about this technology.

To know what is “characteristic of science fiction”, it should be clear that AI today can achieve very high performance by focusing on accuracy or completeness, optimizing one at the expense of the other (ie fewer false positives in exchange for more false negatives, and vice versa); it is what we call a lo-fi artificial intelligence. But, achieving high performance in both simultaneously? That is where the difficulties appear:

“Solving this remains the holy grail of AI. Today, there are no commercial applications that rely on high-fidelity AI. In fact, they may still be decades away“.

The F-Value as a measure of AI maturity…

A common way to assess the reliability of an AI is its F-Value, a numerical average of accuracy and completeness: an F-Value of 100% (a hi-fi AI) represents a perfectly error-free AI, capable of handling all edge cases. And, in reality, many of the current applications of artificial intelligence do not require anywhere near such a value.

If you use the Python machine learning library ‘scikit-learn’, it will be useful to know that ‘exhaustiveness’ is the metric ‘sklearn.metrics.recall_score’, and that ‘F-Value’ is ‘sklearn.metrics.f1_score’

Kashani addresses, for example, the case of recommendation algorithms:

“If Spotify plays songs you like 95% of the time (accuracy), but only half of the songs you like come up (I remember 50%), your F1 would be 65%. This is an acceptable score, because a High precision makes for a great user experience, while low completeness is not perceived by users.”

Nevertheless, when we come to autonomous vehicles, the threshold of ‘acceptable’ varies (for long):

“When an autonomous taxi decides whether to cross at a traffic light, it is making a time-sensitive safety decision. Both ignoring a red light (false negative) and unexpectedly braking on green (false positive) are actions with a high risk of collision. [Se ha estimado] that an autonomous vehicle must achieve greater than 99.9999% accuracy and 99.9999% completeness in detecting red lights to be on par with humans.”

…compared to ‘uptime’ as a measure of cloud maturity

Just as F-Value is a measure of the maturity level of AI, ‘uptime’ is a measure of the maturity of web and cloud services. Thus, with its 30 years of existence, the web is one of the most reliable digital experiences, Kashani reminds us: websites like Google and Gmail tend to have 99.999% uptime.

Five nines—eye—not six. which means that the service stays down for no more than six minutes per year: Although some years have seen serious exceptions, such as Gmail’s six-hour outage in 2020.”

“At about half the age of the WWW, the cloud is less reliable. Most services offered by Amazon AWS have a lower uptime SLA of 99.99%. it runs on computers similar to those running cloud services. However, the ‘uptime’ required by autonomous taxis must exceed their performance.”

Kashani, who after all runs a company, ends his article by taking the debate to his (commercial) field to claim that the type of technology offered by his company is a feasible business opportunity in the short term and is not ‘science fiction’ ‘, as would the ‘hi-fi’ AI. A disappointingly commercial ending to an article that nonetheless offers several interesting facts to assess where AI is today.