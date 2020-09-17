‘I am the daughter of a farmer, I am with the farmers, that’s why I left the Modi government cabinet’

new Delhi: After a big protest, the bills related to farmers have passed in Loksabha. In protest of these bills, the Union Minister resigned in protest against Harsimrat Kaur. The Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, relating to farmers has brought the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Agricultural Services and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020. All the bills have been passed in the Lok Sabha, but by passing these bills, the Modi government’s cabinet was also shaken. Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal resigned from the cabinet protesting the bills. Also Read – Both farmers bill passed in Lok Sabha, opposition walkout, resignation of Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur in protest

Harsimrat Kaur resigned and said that the farmers of my state are on the roads. Farmers are scared. Farmers have been on the roads for two months. Two months is enough to convince the farmers that there will be no loss, but it did not happen. For this reason, I am resigning from the cabinet of the central government in protest against this bill. This bill is against the farmers.

Harsimrat said- In his four-page letter to the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi), he said that despite his constant arguments and repeated efforts of his party, the Central Government did not gain the trust of farmers on these bills. He said that every member of his party is a farmer. Kaur said that by doing so the SAD is just continuing its age-old tradition of advocating the interests of the farmers.

In his letter, Harsimrat wrote that before passing the bills related to farmers, we were neither consulted nor asked, and bills were made. The farmers are protesting I am with the farmers, in such a situation I am unable to continue as a Union Minister.