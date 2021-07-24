“I am Very Proud Of ’83’, ‘Looop Lapeta’ & ‘Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhen'”

Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin feels extremely fortunate to be getting just right paintings without reference to the pandemic crippling the recreational industry of India. He says it feels superb to finish dubbing for his paintings tasks and watch them come alive.

Tahir discussed: “It feels superb to finish dubbing for my tasks and watch them come alive. Post-production has been a large drawback by the use of the pandemic and it’s great to finally be able to meet the workforce, get into the dubbing studio and get to paintings. We’re in 5th equipment racing forward to finishing touch and in a while they’re going to be ready for release.”

His upcoming line-up accommodates “Looop Lapeta”, “Bulbul Tarang”, “Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein” and “83”.