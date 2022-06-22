I ask many things of The Elder Scrolls VI but after playing High Isle, there is something that cannot be missing

The new expansion of the successful The Elder Scrolls Online adds a new feature that has conquered me.

I think of The Elder Scrolls VI and I find it impossible not to let my imagination run wild dreaming of the fascinating places to which Bethesda Softworks will take us in this highly anticipated open world RPG. Here I think we all have the same question: which regions of Tamriel will they be protagonists of the game? Will they go crazy in the Starfield style and dare to recreate this whole fantasy world? Or will they continue betting on the formula of the latest The Elder Scrolls, with specific regions? Obviously the idea of ​​having a huge stage It drives me crazy, but I’m also one of those who prefers something more content if that way you get a better mission design, more detailed cities with more life inside them, and a more careful story with a perfect rhythm of action. But go, if they tell me “here you have all of Tamriel, enjoy the trip”; I jump for joy.

My point is that -of course- i want skyrim evolution; an immense RPG at all levels that makes me really feel part of its fantasy universe. But that’s not what I wanted to talk to you about right now because my new guilty pleasure in The Elder Scrolls universe has its own name: Tribute Stories. Does it ring a bell? If you have started your adventure in The Elder Scrolls Online High Isle I am sure you know where I am going. I am absolutely hooked on this card game. Is the kingdom of the Bretons on the verge of ruin? Give me a few minutes to finish a game and if that’s enough I’ll take care of the end of the world. It sounds exaggerated but something like that has happened.

Players are already creating their own tournaments to competeI don’t know how many hours I’ve already invested in this “hobby” that may seem too convoluted at first, but it soon shows that it isn’t, and furthermore has incredible potential. It has nothing to do with the interesting The Elder Scrolls Legends that was released a few years ago. Here you have eight decks with 20 unique cards for each of them, three basic resources to play on the table, and four benefactors watching the game ready to help or harm the players, depending on how generous we are with the donations. I confess that it is difficult for me to explain in a few words how to play Tribute Stories, so I invite you to read this special topic with the 10 things you should know about this card game. My summary is much more direct: It’s pure vice!

Already in the first games you have a great time combining cards from the same deck to get more money or greater attack capacity; but as you learn these synergies And you also understand how special cards like Agents or Contracts work, the fun just keeps growing. I understand therefore that the players themselves are organizing tournaments to show who is the best in Tribute Stories. High Isle makes it great by enticing you to play a game or two, if only to climb the rankings and get some tasty rewards. But in the end you play.

I want Tribute Stories to be part of the future of The Elder ScrollsSo yes, I want The Elder Scrolls VI to make me fall in love with a stunning new recreation of Tamriel; I wish I could become a necromancer and have the ability to terrorize entire cities; or enjoy a renewed combat system that this time does make us feel authentic warriors, or magicians, or assassins in the shadows. And I also want Historias de Tribute to be part of the future of The Elder Scrollseven if that means abandoning for a few hours the always exciting mission of saving the world.

