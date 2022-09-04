I bought online and ended up registered in Privicompras paying 15 euros a month without knowing it; I fixed it and got my money back

This story happened a couple of weeks ago to a friend, whom we will call Julia here. One day she made an online purchase of a bus ticket on the Alsa website. Two months later, she looked at her bank and saw that each month he was receiving a charge of 15 euros from Privicompras or Privileges in Purchases.





Privicompras is a Ticketmaster independent online shopping portal which includes more than 500 online stores, and discounts and many other advantages for its users, such as cashback and exclusive promotions.

Ticketmaster is a well-known portal and Privicompras has been offering discounts for years. But if you look on the internet, you will find many users and dissatisfied users for paying this website for privileges in purchases if they are aware of it.

And it is that, the form of registering is quite tricky and it seems that a lot of people fall for it, as happened to Julia, the protagonist of this story. The good thing is that she managed not only to remove the subscription, but to get the money back.

How do you end up in Privicompras





In the case of purchases on the Alsa website, when you buy your ticket, you receive a notice. tells you to click receive a discount of x money on your next purchase on the web. Obviously, being inside Alsa, which is a trusted company (especially for those of us who have traveled a lot with it), you can believe that it is true and that’s it. This service is also associated with other companies such as PC Components, Fnac or MediaMarkt.

But in reality, if you accept that discount, what you are doing is registering for Privicompras or Purchasing Privileges, which will give you a discount, he says, but not before charging you 15 euros each month.

Suddenly you will see “WLY* PRIVICOMPRAS.ES 900 87 87 10” as a concept in your bank This is how you will be able to identify in your bank statement the monthly fee of your subscription to Purchasing Privileges.

As the lawyer Mikel Agirregabiria explains, “these cashback services (literally, money back) will be legalbut surely many of its users and payers are not fully aware of its constant billing in monthly installments”.

Complaints on the Internet

If you look on the Internet you will see that there are many users who complain about this company and that is that they have ended up, like Julia, paying a unknowing monthly fee. And there seems to be its strength as a company with high turnover.

For example, on TrustPilot, a portal where consumers leave their impressions (both positive, often paid, and negative), you find that those who are very dissatisfied with Purchasing Privileges is because they do not know when they gave their card so that now They pay them 15 euros a month. Also on the website of the OCU, the Organization of Consumers and Users, has citizen complaints about this.

With all this, as recorded from Xataka in 2020, the parent company of this brand, Webloyalty, is a company with only five employees in Spain (although it has a presence in eight other countries and its headquarters are in Switzerland), according to data published in the Mercantile Registry. With these five employees, it achieved a turnover of six million euros per year in 2018, according to its income statement published in this registry. And that number has been rising.

The good news is that he got the money back





A friend of Julia’s called to unsubscribe. Since she had a man’s voice and not a woman’s, They told her that it was not possible, since Julia herself had to do it. It was the only criterion used to assume that he was not the affected person. Julia doesn’t speak Spanish well enough to have a conversation like that, so they decided to send an email.

Thanks to that email, they not only managed to cancel the subscription, but Privilegios en Compras returned the 30 euros of the last two payments that Julia had discovered without knowing. So, The recommendation is not only to cancel the subscription, but also to request a refund of the fees. paid (as long as you have not used the final privileges it gives, of course). The company probably wants to keep its customers and non-customers happy to avoid major problems.