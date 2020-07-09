“I Can See Your Voice” To Be Remade In Multiple Countries Including U.S., U.Okay., Germany, And More

“I Can See Your Voice” has been confirmed for remakes in a number of new nations!

On July 9, CJ ENM introduced that the hit Mnet selection present, which has already spawned a number of remakes overseas, would quickly be remade in 5 new nations: america, the UK, Germany, Romania, and the Netherlands.

Aside from these 5 newest additions, worldwide remakes of “I Can See Your Voice” are presently already airing in seven different nations: Malaysia, Bulgaria, Indonesia, China, Cambodia, Thailand, and the Philippines.

The American model of “I Can See Your Voice” will air on Fox, a community that already has some expertise remaking Korean selection reveals: Fox’s “The Masked Singer,” a profitable remake of MBC’s “The King of Masks Singer,” not too long ago wrapped up its third season and is presently making ready for its fourth.

In the meantime, the British model of “I Can See Your Voice” is scheduled to air in eight elements on BBC One in early 2021. In distinction to its American counterpart, the British “I Can See Your Voice” would be the first remake of a Korean selection present ever to air on BBC One.

Charlotte Moore, BBC’s Director of Content material, commented, “This addictive, enjoyable, and immersive new leisure sequence will provide BBC One viewers jaw-dropping reveals and offers the entire household an opportunity to become involved on this compelling new guessing recreation.”

The German model of “I Can See Your Voice” is scheduled to air on RTL this summer season. Tresor TV’s managing director Axel Kuehn commented, “‘I Can See your Voice’ is one in all our favourite reveals. We have now been very concerned with Korean present codecs, and it was by an in depth collaboration with CJ ENM that we have been capable of efficiently create and produce a German model of ‘I Can See Your Voice’ to RTL.”

CJ ENM government Min Da Hyun remarked, “By means of the manufacturing of the brand new British, German, and Dutch variations of ‘I Can See Your Voice,’ I believe we have been capable of show as soon as once more that the present’s format is one that may attraction to viewers everywhere in the world. I hope that ‘I Can See Your Voice’ can proceed to be loved by viewers worldwide as a present that represents Korean music selection packages.”

“I Can See Your Voice” is a long-running selection present through which celeb company try to deduce whether or not a participant is a proficient singer or a tone-deaf one that is an professional at lip-syncing by watching their performances. This system is presently hosted by Kim Jong Kook, Tremendous Junior’s Leeteuk, and Yoo Se Yoon.

Supply (1) (2)