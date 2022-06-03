“I can’t believe it, understand it, analyze it or conceive it!”: the incredible goal that Jordi Alba missed in Spain-Portugal

The incredible goal that Jordi Alba missed

Spain and Portugal tied 1-1 at the beginning of his path in the new edition of the Nation League at the Benito Villamarín stadium in Seville. La Roja opened the scoring with a goal from Alvaro Morata (25), but ten minutes from the end Ricardo Horta (82) balanced for Portugal, which left its star Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench from the start.

Portugal and Spain thus remain with one point each in group 2 of League A of the Nations League behind the Czech Republic, which leads the key after beating Switzerland 2-1, red lantern.

About the end, La Roja had to win it but in an incredible way Jordi Alba spoiled it. There were four minutes left before the regulation 90 was completed when Luis Enrique’s cast produced a very good action from the right, with a great wall between Pablo Sarabia and Marcos Llorente, who reached the end of the field and sent a very strong center towards the middle of the area.

The Portuguese goalkeeper Diogo Costa resolved by rejecting the ball with his fists, but with the misfortune that he served the winning goal to Jordi Albathat almost from the penalty spot and with the goal totally unguarded, he nodded just wide of the local right post. “I can’t believe it, understand it, analyze it, or conceive it!”expressed with astonishment the rapporteur of ESPN during transmission. Of course, the video went viral.

Spain, current runner-up in the competitionbecame owner of the ball in Seville, under the orders of Sergio Busquetsthat this Thursday he became the third player who has worn the Spanish national shirt the most times.

La Roja took the lead when Gavi sped down the left and put in a cross that Morata let pass for Sarabia, who advanced and returned the ball to his teammate for Morata to make it 1-0 (25).

Portugal tried to respond to Spanish rule with counterattacks that crashed into the orderly Spanish defense, although André Silva had his chance near the break with a shot on the turn that narrowly missed (34).

After the break, Portugal came out more aggressive, increasing their speed by one point and applying more pressure. Coach Fernando Santos also brought on Cristiano and Gonçalo Guedes (62) to give more bite to the attack when Portugal arrived the most.

With Spain suffering something else, Cristiano encouraged his teammates to go forward and put pressure on the exit of La Roja, who, in a defensive error, allowed Hortawho had entered by Leao (72), take advantage a center to the Cancelo area to make the definitive 1-1 (82).

KEEP READING:

Who is who in the love triangle that could end with the couple of Piqué and Shakira

Awkward moment at Roland Garros: tennis player Holger Rune kicked his mother out of the stadium screaming

Neymar’s ironic response to the song of the Argentine team against Brazil after winning the Finalissima

Carlos Tevez played a spicy game in Fuerte Apache and got angry with a rival who threw a pipe at him

The secret of boxer Anthony Joshua to live like a millionaire almost without touching his fortune