“I can’t even walk”: Erling Haaland’s confession that set off the alarms

Haaland accumulates 47 goals in 48 Bundesliga games and 68 goals in 67 games for Borussia (Reuters)

Hard hit for the selection of Norway: your star Erling Haaland, with muscular problems, was declared low this Monday for the next matches against Turkey and Montenegro for the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers. The striker is the Scandinavian team’s best hope to play the tournament in Qatar.

“Hello people, a shame not being able to be prepared for the matches with the national team. I really wanted. In any case, good luck to Norway “tweeted the 21-year-old striker who had already missed the last three games with Borussia Dortmund, so this situation was not a surprise.

“The injury seemed to be able to be reduced, but the evolution was very slow unfortunately,” confirmed the doctor of the Norwegian team, Ola Sand, in a statement from the Federation. “There is also a risk of complications if it comes back too quickly.”

Marco Rose, coach of the German team, spoke at a press conference about the player’s physical handicap: “All I can tell you is the status quo. Erling has been trying to play for days. Who knows him also knows that he always wants to play. He did not reach the Champions League. It started in Gladbach and today it didn’t work out. And he told me very opportunely ‘Coach, I would love to play, but I can’t move as I want. I can’t even walk ‘”.

“It is a human being, not a machine. If it doesn’t work, it doesn’t work. We have to make him healthy for Borussia Dortmund, but also for the Norwegian national team. We had two games without him now and at the moment things are not looking good for Norway either. This is also what Erling says, and we should release ourselves from the pressure and not ask about his condition every day. We should let him recover, ”Rose said.

In this way, Norway loses one of its most important players just in a double date in which they must face Turkey in Istanbul on Friday and Montenegro in Oslo. With 13 points, the Scandinavian team is second to the Netherlands, leader of group G with the same number of units but a better goal difference: +16 against +7. Both will be measured on November 16, on the closing date.

With information from AFP