‘I Care a Lot’ Costume Designer Breaks Down Rosamund Pike’s Costumes

Subtle, daring, flashy and a little bit of a shark is how costume designer Deb Newhall describes Rosamund Pike’s character Marla Grayson within the Netflix darkish comedy “I Care a Lot.”

On Sunday, Pike received a Golden Globe in the very best actress comedy or musical class — beating out anticipated frontrunner Maria Bakalova — and the movie stays in Netflix’s prime 5 as audiences proceed to debate the plot and its lead character.

Marla (Pike) is a grifter who chases her dream by making the most of rich aged individuals and assuming management over their funds. She’s always searching for her subsequent mark.

Newhall started pondering up Marla’s appears to be like by pulling pictures collectively for her temper board. “I saved pondering all the things was going to be darkish and sharp on her, like a blade as she slices by means of the scene,” Newhall says. When she confirmed the photographs to director J Blakeson, he defined it was a comedy, and so Newhall switched instructions for Marla’s costumes.

Newhall injected shade into Marla’s palette — a pleasant yellow to deceive audiences and characters, and a daring pink “to essentially elevate her.” Right here, Newhall breaks down two of Marla’s key appears to be like from the movie.

Assembly Jennifer Peterson

Netflix

“On this scene, Marla meets her newest mark, Jennifer, performed by Dianne Wiest. Jennifer is a rich retiree with no obvious residing heirs.

I noticed the home shade and knew I needed to place her in one thing yellow. She needs to be fully disarming and pleasant. I didn’t know if it might be a gown or a swimsuit.

I had a lot of sketches as a result of I feel visually. I had lengthy conversations with everybody, particularly Rosamund to speak about ideas and get details about what she noticed together with her character. I had a palette that I needed to work with. I needed to maintain it clear so there have been no distractions, no flowers or florals.

The primary swimsuit we see her in is a daffodil yellow. I discovered this fabulous yellow swimsuit in New York. I used yellow as a key shade for her. When she exhibits up at Jennifer’s on this yellow swimsuit, it made her seem friendlier and I used that towards Marla’s darkish character to maintain you in your toes. And also you suppose she’s nice and dependable. So does Jennifer. Nevertheless it’s all calculated to make this impression to deceive and conquer her new helpful ward.

The opposite factor about Marla is she all the time had these unbelievable four-inch heels and that haircut. That haircut was so excessive; you might open an envelope with that haircut.

Her sun shades got here from Garret Leight. She was accustomed to this firm and we had 15 pairs of sun shades to strive one, however we settled on one pair that might do all of it.

The factor concerning the glasses is they’ll do a few issues. On this scene, they’d that traditional classic factor about them. They will learn pleasant, and so they do. When she involves the door, she’s non-threatening. In order that helped.”

That Purple Gown

Netflix

“That pink gown was from the Victoria Beckham assortment. It was a line of clothes that I had all the time in my thoughts once I first thought of this character.

Because it seems, once I was talking with Rosamund, she mentioned Victoria was a pal of hers. I ended up doing a digital pulling session with Victoria Beckham’s showroom on a zoom name and went by means of their assortment. Rosamund ended up packing the clothes in her suitcase when she flew from London and introduced them to set.

That pink is a Victoria Beckham pink, she makes use of that shade a lot.

Later within the movie, the white gown that Marla wears within the ICU scene with the yellow heel, is a classic Victoria Beckham gown.

The yellow asymmetrical shoe that she wears when her toes are up on the mattress is from Jimmy Choo.”