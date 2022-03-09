I changed electricity company and now I pay half: this is my experience

As we have talked about on numerous occasions at Xataka Home, the price of the electricity bill in recent months (and these days) has been wild. And the thing, beyond the fact that the worst of the winter has passed, does not seem to improve. Faced with exorbitant bills, I wondered if there was a way to pay less for electricity. Finally I ended up changing electricity company, and this is my experience.

Before continuing, two points must be made clear. The first is that my previous marketer, with whom I paid so much, was from the regulated market, that is, I had a PVPC rate with the famous three tranches that came into force in June. This means that from the day before he could know how much he would pay per hour, since they are public prices and are registered in the BOE. The company I have switched to is Naturgy. Let’s see how she has fared.

How and why change

As I said, after months with low electrical consumption but paying almost twice as much as in 2020 for similar consumption, I finally considered removing the PVPC rate with which month after month I had been saving about 20 euros on the free market. My approach is that when the regulated market became more expensive, I would make a change, and would return if the paper was reversed again. In the end, what happened is that I endured too much in free practice, and in September I should have changed. But we are resistant to change, and we like to wait and see if things stabilize.

And no, skyrocketing prices have not stabilized. So I downloaded my consumption data from my distributor’s website, something you can do by following this tutorial, and I took it to the magnificent Electricity Bill Simulator website. If you don’t want to mess around too much, you can take your bill and manually enter data such as consumption in kWh into the simulator.





The conclusion I drew when looking at the web was, literally, that had to flee from the regulated market in its current state. This is not to say that my decision is perfect. What was cheaper for me at the time I made the change (December 22) was the Naturgy “Commitment Rate”.

Making the change is very simple. You can do it by phone or through their website. For my house, I did it by phone, and in a few minutes it was done, after giving my personal information, address, CUPS number (it comes on the electric bill), etc. For my relatives we did it through the web, and the same.

In their case, they work from home with lots of heat and serving the public, so a change was even more important. They came to pay 414 euros with a monthly consumption of 1,075 kWh and a power of 7.2 kW. With the change, and maintaining consumption, they have paid 196 euros.

I have saved about 40 euros a month on each of my first two bills. My relatives, 200 euros.

The effective change of company took place in just five days, something that I could see as a result of the distributor’s website, since the change of contract was detailed. Other people have less luck in the management and it takes longer.

How has it gone with Naturgy in customer service, application…





Once at Naturgy, it took me a few days to be able to use your application. And here I realized the enormous difference that there was with Energía XXI, my previous marketer. Naturgy’s is a crude application, not ugly but not very useful. Unlike the previous one, it does not show me the daily consumption, neither that of the last days nor the daily of the previous month. For all this, I have to use the distributor’s website, which does not change when going from one company to another.

But the worst does not end there. For days and days I couldn’t even access the Naturgy client area, due to technical problems of the company, neither via the web nor via the app, so I had to call to do some management, change power. And here again a major problem occurred. Despite the fact that they tell you that the change will be made in a few days, since I requested the change, January 26, I did not receive any news by mail until February 17, when the website notified me of “change of power started ” and “power change complete”.



Here is reflected the day I asked for the change: December 26.



Mail from Naturgy on February 17. It took 21 days to make the change.

I needed a quick power change due to problems I had with the appliances, and They did not comply. My conclusion is clear: if you care a lot about the application, the website or the speed of the procedures (which you normally don’t have to do with an electricity company, yes), Naturgy is far from being advisable. Another negative point to note is that the first bill arrived more than a month late.

if you care about savingwhich was my priority, Naturgy is a good company, like any company on the free market that right now offers a price well below that of the regulated market.

When hiring, it is important to ensure that there are no permanence, as in my case there was not, and also pay attention to how long they keep the price for you. In my case it has been two years. An important period of tranquility, but being able to leave when I feel like it.