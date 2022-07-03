“I come to win”: Toto Salvio promised championships with Pumas on his arrival in Mexico

(Photo: Twitter/Leonlec)

The Argentinian Eduardo ‘Toto’ Salvioone of the most attractive signings of the Apertura 2022 tournament of the League MXarrived this Saturday night in Mexico to join the UNAM Cougars.

The former “10” of Boca Juniors confessed to the media your emotion for this new challenge and promised success with the auriazul box.

“I come to win, to add to the team. Expectations are high. One sets important things as goals. I come here to win titles, to win important games, to score goals, assists, whatever, but always add to the team”

The flyer stated that Andres Lillinitechnical director of the University, it was a key piece for him to reach the capital box over other teams that presented him with important offers.

Salvio comes from being champion with Boca Juniors (Photo: Reuters)

“A lot because I was able to talk to Andrés a few days ago and he told me about the project, the team and that helped a lot to make a decision. It is a very competitive football and many players want to come here. I am happy to be here”

Upon arrival, dozens of fans welcomed him and they asked for autographs and photos from the Argentine, who was kind to each of those present.

“Toto” will be this Sunday at the stadium University Olympic to witness the duel against the Only from Tijuana and said he wants to have good times with the capital club.

“In all the places where I was, I had the chance to win titles and well that is not going to change; I come here to win things”

(Photo: Twitter)

About Liga MX, Eduardo described Mexican soccer as “a competitive soccer, where many players want to come”.

“I’m here to win, to add to the team, we have to prepare for what’s coming, which is going to be important. People already know me a lot, the coach already knows my game and my characteristics, so I’ll always try to do my best for the team”, he stressed.

The 31-year-old played for the Benfica of Portugal and the Atletico Madrid dand Spain; as with Boca, in both he came out champion.

This reinforcement excites the auriazul fans, as it will be added to the other reinforcement Gustavo del Preteformer star forward of Estudiantes de la Plata, who will pair with the scorer John Ignatius Dinenno to form a “fear forward” in Liga MX.

(Photo: Instagram/juandinenno)

It has been 15 games since the last time Pumas lost their first home game of a season.

The last time Pumas was defeated in front of their fans in their first home game was in the 2014 Apertura.

It was day two, Sunday July 27, and the auriazules lost in the CU Olympic ante Chivas 1-0.

From then on, the university students have linked 15 games without defeat in their first home game, of which 12 have been wins and three draws.

