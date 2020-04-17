‘I Contain Multitudes’ – Variety

For the title of his final tune, “Homicide Most Foul,” Bob Dylan borrowed from Shakespeare. For his unexpectedly rapid-fire follow-up, he’s cribbing from Walt Whitman. “I Contain Multitudes” takes its title (and the ultimate line of every stanza) from a well-known parenthetical thought in Whitman’s “Tune of Myself.” And true to the declaration of non-public complexity, the tune itself incorporates a legion’s price of ideas and attitudes… though, at a mere 4 and a half minutes lengthy, not fairly as many multitudes because the 17-minute “Homicide.”

The 2 songs collectively characterize fairly a break within the drought of recent materials from Dylan, who hadn’t launched a beforehand unheard tune since 2012’s “Tempest” till he put out “Homicide Most Foul” in a sneak assault at midnight March 27. Simply three weeks later, he’s doubled the quantity of contemporary songs, with “I Contain Multitudes” additionally getting a midnight ET/9 PT shock launch with no advance warning.

Though it’s solely a fourth so long as “Homicide,” “Multitudes” does share some similarities with its rapid predecessor, together with a drumless, rolling sound through which a scant few gamers, together with a metal guitarist, appear to be gently improvising on a theme as they go alongside.

It additionally shares a flare for weird juxtapositions of cultural references, though not practically on the bounteous degree of the extra epic tune from three weeks in the past. Probably the most likely-to-be-quoted lyrics:

I’m similar to Anne Frank, like Indiana Jones

And them British unhealthy boys, the Rolling Stones

However the tune isn’t a lot of a triptych of Dylan’s file assortment this time round, though there’s nonetheless quite a lot of cataloguing happening. It’s extra like he’s thumbing via his many moods. At one level, he sounds just like the defeated, lovelorn determine of a lot of his 23-year-old “Time Out of Thoughts” album:

I’ll drink to the reality and the issues we mentioned

I’ll drink to the person that shares your mattress

And he provides, “Half my soul, child, belongs to you.” However later, he’s dismissive, even contemptuous, of a lady. The identical one, or an unworthy successor? Who’s to say?

Get misplaced, madame, stand up off my knee

Preserve your mouth away from me

As with so many Dylan songs, particular person couplets make good sense, then appear to be contradicted by one thing that follows. However possibly greater than in any earlier tune, the rationale for that intra-song shape-shifting is summed up within the title itself. It’s not that “I’m Not There,” because the avant-garde biopic about him claimed; it’s that he’s in every single place. And if you’d like the tender Dylan or the snide one, the Dylan who quotes Blake or Bowie and Mott the Hoople, the lover or the fighter, they’re all right here someplace in one in all these defiantly un-self-defining verses. “What extra can I inform you? I sleep with life and loss of life in the identical mattress,” Dylan sings, sending all of the fan who had been up late sufficient to get an surprising deal with off to their relaxation.

Dylan didn’t launch any assertion with this tune, as he did with the March one, and whether or not the rumored new album is absolutely on the best way stays as a lot of a thriller as ever. Now, there’s purpose to suspect that the person who sounded the alarm on altering instances 5 and a half a long time in the past might have embraced change a lot that he’s joined a number of the children in adopting a singles mannequin.