“I did not expect to be a champion when I crossed the finish line”: Verstappen’s phrase that opened the question about the definition of the title in Formula 1

Max Verstappen made history this Sunday after winning the Japanese Grand Prixwhich earned him the crowning as the two-time champion of the formula 1. In a race that was stopped due to the complicated situation on the track as a result of the heavy rains, the pilot of Red Bull He came first to the checkered flag and won the 2022 title with four rounds remaining on the calendar.

After his 12th win of the season, Verstappen received the trophy on the podium at the Suzuka circuit and then addressed the media as the new champion. “It’s really crazy, I have mixed feelings after this victory. Looking back, it’s been an incredible year.. I am very grateful to everyone in the team, who have worked hard”, said the native of the Netherlands who surpassed the Mexican Sergio Perez Already Charles Leclerc (Ferrari). The Monegasque had finished ahead of the other Red Bull, but was penalized (five seconds) for regaining his position with a maneuver outside the regulations after skipping the last chicane on the Japanese track.

Immediately afterwards, Max left a phrase that showed his question at the time of being crowned champion of the year. “It is clear that it is a tremendous sensation, very crazy, since I didn’t expect to be world champion when I crossed the finish line. He didn’t know if they were only going to give half the points; I was not sure how many points I had added, ”she analyzed.

What was it that made Verstappen think he hadn’t won his second F1 title in a row? Although 29 laps of the 53 scheduled for the Grand Prix were run, and therefore 75 percent of the competition was not completed, the International Automobile Federation (FIA) interpreted that the race was suspended for more than two hours, but it was not canceled and then resumed. That is why the total points were given to the runners in the final classifier of the test.

It should be noted that after the last review of the safety car on the track, the FIA ​​Race Directorate decided that the competition would start again after more than two hours, but complete the total number of laps. A duration of 40 minutes was established.. That caused the public to return to the stands at the Suzuka circuit and there is no reason to complain about the definition that ended with Verstappen as two-time Formula 1 champion.

“The work we have done together with Honda has been sensational and winning the championship twice with them is something really emotional. I am very proud of what we have achieved and that we have also achieved it here”, concluded the 25-year-old Dutchman.

This was Verstappen’s 32nd victory in Formula 1 in 159 races.. A victory that took place in a very complicated scenario, but that still served to confirm the dominance of this young man throughout the season and when there are still four more competitions left in which, as the team announced, they will try to make Checo Pérez keep the number 2 for 2023 and the team celebrates the constructors’ title.

