‘I Did Now not Need Controversy To Be A Contributor To The Good fortune Of My Display’ , Arbaaz Khan – FilmyVoice

‘I didn’t want controversy to be a contributor to the luck of my provide’ , Arbaaz Khan

Talking in regards to the first episode of Season 2, he discussed, “Our first episode of season two is with Salman Khan. He used to be no longer there in Season 1 such a lot of folks had questions relating to that. We had our private reasons for no longer having him in Season 1 and we had to start the season 2 with him.”

Sharing his experience of interviewing Salman, he discussed, “It used to be a number one time experience for me as successfully on account of I had not at all interviewed him previous than. Now we have now finished films jointly. Extra frequently than no longer, he’s the host. I’ve merely started web web hosting so that you can get him at the provide used to be an enormous issue. I wanted him to get glad previous than he comes. Therefore, he spotted the main season, he preferred the episodes and in spite of everything he used to be utterly glad to go back as a customer at the provide.”

When asked what process the body of workers used to filter out the chums for each and every the seasons, he discussed,”In our film trade, each and every famous person is in taste. Therefore, we didn’t have any filtration process as such. We had to put across similar and excellent stars who sign up for with the audience. We had line up of stars in season 1 and season 2 moreover has a excellent line up of celebs.

Our focal point used to be to make the prevailing better and better by the use of concept and questions that we ask. All our stars are excellent. We at all times ask questions which might be similar and the celebrities are at ease to respond.”

Talking in regards to the difficulties the body of workers faced while taking footage season 2 all through covid, he discussed,”Season 1 used to be favored by way of the audience so it had organize the bar in reality over the top for us. We had so that you can upload freshness to the second one season. The body of workers made certain that the questions aren’t repetitive. Audience gets to peer something new.