“I didn’t buy tickets for Bad Bunny because I’m going to be in Qatar”: Alan Mozo (Photos: [email protected]_mozo // EFE)

In the middle of Concacaf Octagonal Finalone of the last players “forgotten” by the Mexican team raised his voice and became a candidate to occupy the right side of the Tricolor at Qatar World Cup 2022.

Alan Mozo He was questioned about his future plans and surprised with one of his statements, as he stated that he sees himself in Qatar at the end of the year and to verify it, he revealed an anecdote regarding another of the current issues: Bad Bunny.

The 24-year-old, known for defending the shirt of Pumas and being involved in some off-court problems, he stated that he did not try to buy his tickets to see the Puerto Rican reggaeton player in the Aztec stadiumsince the dates coincide with the Qatar World Cup.

Alan Mozo, Pumas soccer player and national team (Photo: Instagram/@alan_mozo)

“Of course yes (I see myself in Qatar). In fact, with my girlfriend, Bad Bunny comes and I said, you know, ‘we’re not going to buy tickets because I’m going to be in Qatar,’ and that’s how I’m sure I’m going to have the chance.”

Those were his words during an interview with Fox Sportswho took with grace his statements and they even reproached him for not having bought them “for business”because with a resale he would have obtained profits.

With these statements he showed his intention to be in the next world Cupbecause in his mind the dates of the tournament are present, one that Mexico would arrive without a defined right-back after the recent problems of Jorge Sanchez Y Louis Rodriguez.

The new rival in that demarcation is Julian Araujothe 20-year-old who is active in Los Angeles Galaxy and that was already active during the World Cup qualifying round under the command of Tata Martino.

Bad Bunny will be at the Azteca Stadium in December 2022 (Photo: Capture [email protected])

After being expelled again, Mozo accepted the conversation and stated that he is ready for an eventual call, while he left a message for the Referees Commission: “I hope they analyze their matches”.

When is the Qatar World Cup 2022?

The Qatar World Cup 2022 will start on November 21 and will end until December 18so the words of the feline youth squad refer to the dates that will be presented Bad Bunny in Mexican territory, since it recently announced that in the Aztec stadium He will end his tour this year.

Specifically, the Bad bunny will be presented at Colossus of Santa Ursula the Friday, December 9 and Saturday, December 10, 2022dates on which the Qatar World Cup is in full dispute; however, already at an advanced stage.

The 2022 Qatar World Cup will be held between November 21 and December 18 (Photo: FIFA)

So that Alan Mozo miss the concert Bad Bunny in the Azteca, Mexico would have to qualify until the famous Fifth Matchthat is, to tournament quarterfinalssince on December 9 and 10 the four games that serve as a prelude to the semifinals are contemplated.

On the other hand, between December 3 and 6, the round of 16 of the World Cup will be played, the same dates on which Bad Bunny will be presented at the BBVA Stadium in Monterrey, so the two events coincide completely, as long as Mexico advances from the group stage.

It was in October 2019 when the Puerto Rican artist performed for the last time on Aztec land. That occasion packed the Mexico City Arena. For that reason, his fans have been very attentive to the sale of tickets and official prices for his return to the Mexican capital, same ones that were sold out in a matter of minutes when the general sale was made.

