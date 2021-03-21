“I didn’t know how to celebrate it”: Sevilla’s goalkeeper’s goal in the 93rd minute for the draw against Valladolid

It had been more than a decade that the Spanish League had not experienced such a situation: the Sevilla goalkeeper, Bono, climbed into a corner when injury time was running out and ended up becoming the hero of his team against Valladolid.

To the 93 minutes, the Moroccan goalkeeper Yassine Bounou he found the ball at the penalty spot after a past corner and a subsequent back pass from teammate Youssef En-Nesyri, with Jules Kounde’s correction in a confusing action inside the Valladoild area. Bono did not hesitate: He hit a powerful left foot that beat his colleague Roberto Jiménez.

“It’s incredible, it’s hard to describe and I didn’t know how to celebrate it. You do your job in the goal and it is very strange to see you there “said the goalkeeper of 29 years that weeks ago had made the news for his fight with the Norwegian Erling Haaland for the cry of “Kiricocho”, the curse created by the Argentine coach Carlos Bilardo decades ago.

The last time a goalkeeper had scored a play goal in the Spanish League was in February 2011 when Dani AranzubiaAt the time at Deportivo La Coruña, he headed Almería to mark 1-1 when the clock had already ticked 94 minutes of play.

Bono, who previously passed through Atlético de Madrid, Zaragoza and Girona, recalled precisely a play in the latter club that inspired him to score this goal: “Two years ago with Girona, when we descended, in a corner I touched her with the head and today the memory came to me, I looked at the coach and he told me to go up, I fell and well, grateful”.

“It was a difficult game, a lot of wind, a complicated context that did not allow us to do our football, but Valladolid also works well and all the games with them were very tight since last year. The penalty hurts us a bit, it sinks us a little bit, but we reacted well in the second half, we kept insisting and the goal came, “he added after the match.

Valladolid had passed in front of the scoreboard in the minute 44 when the Chilean Fabián Orellana he scored a penalty for his own. Seville, which had the Argentine as a starter Papu Gómez and gave minutes in the second half to Marcos Acuña Y Lucas Ocampos (The Mute Vazquez was on the bench and did not enter), he was finally able to rescue a point thanks to his goalkeeper.

This result allows the team led by Julen Lopetegui establish itself in the 4th position with 55 points behind of Atlético Madrid (63), Real Madrid (60) and Barcelona (59). Currently, he is qualifying for the Champions League.

