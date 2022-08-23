“I didn’t know I had so many friends”: Daria Dugina’s funeral in Moscow

The nationalist political scientist Alexander Dugin, father of the victim of an attack (Reuters)

Hundreds of people gathered Tuesday in Moscow for the funeral by Daria Duginadaughter of a prominent Russian ultranationalist intellectual, killed in a bomb attack, which Russia attributes to Ukraine.

Ukraine denies any responsibility in Dugina’s death and rejects the Russian accusation.

Alexander Dugin, a Ukraine invasion advocate close to Russian President Vladimir Putin, may have been the intentional target of the attack that killed his 29-year-old daughter.

The mourners, many of them with flowers, paid their respects to Dugina in a hall of Moscow’s Ostankino TV centerwhere a black and white portrait of him was placed over his open coffin.

Dugin and his wife, both dressed in black, sat next to their daughter’s coffin. “She died for the people, for Russia, on the front. the front is here”, he expressed at the beginning of the ceremony.

“Thank you all for coming. He didn’t know she had so many friends”, added the leader of the Eurasianist movement. “She lived for victory and she died for victory, for our Russian victory.”

Dugina was killed on Saturday when a bomb installed in her car exploded while she was driving on a highway outside Moscow. Russia claims that the Ukrainian intelligence services are responsible for the attack, something that kyiv denies.

The day before, Russian President Vladimir Putin awarded Dugina posthumously with the Order of Valor. The Russian president also described as a “vile and cruel” crime the murder of the young woman, who worked as a journalist, political scientist and spokesperson for her father.

Dugin, 60, came to prominence in the 1990s in the intellectual chaos that followed the dissolution of the Soviet Union. He had been an anti-communist dissident in the last years of the USSR.

The intellectual with the bushy beard and the air of a prophet claims to have ideological influence over Putin.

The Russian ruler has become increasingly hostile to the West and some consider Dugin to bear some responsibility for this, calling him “Putin’s Rasputin” or “Putin’s mastermind”.

Putin never publicly endorsed him, but on Monday the Kremlin released a message of condolences from the president..

Dugina was also a media figure on pro-Kremlin television, such as Russia Today y Tsargrad.

