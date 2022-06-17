“I didn’t like being called the sexiest soccer player in the world”: the reflection of the Croatian player Ana Markovic

Markovic plays as a striker for Grasshopper Club Zurich and was recently called up to the Croatian national team.

Ana Maria Markovic She is one of the most important promises of the Croatian soccer team that struggled in the European Qualifiers but was on the verge of qualifying for the first time in its history for the Women’s World Cup, which in 2023 will have a new edition in Australia and New Zealand. . However, the sports focus shifted in different media on its continent when they presented it as “the sexiest soccer player in the world” or one “blond bombshell”.

In an interview with the German media 20Minthe attacker who scored a goal in four presentations of the UEFA Qualifiers raised her discomfort for a specific definition that they made outside her activity as an athlete: “I liked the articles that called me the most beautiful soccer player or one of the most beautiful because it makes me happy to know that I am beautiful. But then there were articles in the newspapers describing me as the sexiest footballer. I do not like that. Also for my family. I think you have to be careful what you write about people, especially if you don’t know them”.

Born in Split, she has lived in Switzerland since she was a teenager and it was in that country that she formed her career as a professional soccer player with the Grasshopper jersey. In Croatia, she was recently defined as one of the “talents” that the national team has. However, the 22-year-old forward acknowledged that her comments about her physique made her uncomfortable because she felt that her sporting qualities were left out to talk about her appearance.

“Many people wrote to me and pretended to be some kind of manager, but I know exactly what they want from me. They have never seen me play football and only look at my appearance. I think it’s a real shame. I think people like that should learn more beforehand and see what I can do as a footballer. Many people have also given me the feeling that I am pretty and that only because of that they can make something of me on social networks and want to make money with it, ”she reflected.

The Croatian team closely followed her performance despite the fact that she has been living in Switzerland for more than a decade and they contacted her to find out if she was interested in representing her native country: “Everything has gone well with the national team. They made me feel professional, they studied my soccer achievements through videos of Youtube. They did a very good job.”

Markovic integrates the Croatian national team

Her last months were of great media exposure between the different notes about her in the media of Serbia, Croatia, Bosnia or Greece, but also due to the summons to the representative of her country: “I have appeared in the newspapers and portals of all the Balkans. I was in the media everywhere. When I was with the national team, suddenly about 25 journalists wanted to see me for an interview at the team hotel.. So the association intervened so that I could concentrate on football.”

Markovic, who placed his compatriot Luka Modric as “a great role model” and defined himself as a fan of Cristiano Ronaldo – “He is very disciplined. I think it is super important that you give your all in sport and have a good mentality like him”–, he lives with a great impact also on social networks.

In his official profile Instagramwhere he has more than 620 thousand followers, shows his sports career but also scenes from his daily life or advertising campaigns linked to his first steps in modeling. “Recently I have posted somewhat provocative photos, but I would never pose nude anywhere. I couldn’t live with that, even for my family.”he clarified.

Markovic has more than 600 thousand followers on Instagram

Her high exposure and the nicknames she received also put her in an awkward situation when some people sent inappropriate photos to her social media accounts. “There are already a few photos like this, it’s really ugly. I don’t know why people do this but I just make fun of it with my colleagues. Sometimes I get strange messages from people who write that they want to assist me and, for example, clean the studs of my football boots after training, ”she recounted.

Although she is taking her first steps as a soccer player, a discipline that she began to practice at the age of 14 already living in Switzerland, the attacker clarified that she does not plan to go abroad at the moment because she first wants to finish her studies beyond the fact that she received offers.

Regardless of the fact that their country was left without a chance to fight for the ticket to the World Cup, they still have two more appearances in the Qualifiers: on September 2 they will host the mighty Switzerland and four days later they will visit Lithuania, which was also eliminated.

The 22-year-old soccer player spoke after being listed as “the sexiest soccer player in the world”

