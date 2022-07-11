“I didn’t park there”: a driver saves a good fine thanks to Google Maps

Practically all of us know the advantages that Google Maps offers us, one of the most used mapping services in the world. And it is that, in addition to guiding us to our destinations, or serving to find out information about the establishments we go to, it can also save us from a good scare with the authorities.

A driver has taken advantage of the functions of Google Maps precisely to escape from a fine. And no, we are not talking about his option to see the speed cameras on the road, but about the location history, which it has served the user to offer proof that he did not park where he should not.

“I never parked there. Look at my Google Maps history”

Jamie Chalmers, 21 year old, was fined £100 for allegedly parking his car in a car park for three hours. However, for Chalmers it was strange, as he knew perfectly well that he did not use his car during the whole day.

The company responsible for fining him was the private firm Premier Park Ltd, a British company that manages several parking areas in the country. After realizing the fine, the young man came up with the idea of ​​presenting his Google location history to show that it had not been there at all times.

After reviewing the history the company had no choice but to withdraw the fine. Chalmers, given the situation, has wanted to recommend everyone to have this function active in case this type of case arises.

“I was shocked when I got the ticket. I thought, ‘I haven’t parked anywhere for three hours.’ The picture they sent me showed me driving back onto the main road… Another picture showed me yielding at a junction. They said I stayed more than three hours in the car park. This was not true: I did not use the car park. I had only been in the drive-thru. I used my Google location history to respond to the accusation. It shows what times and places you have been and how long you’ve been driving. I appealed, showed them the proof and they had no choice but to withdraw it.”

The Google Maps feature in question offers a timeline with all the locations we’ve been to at all times. This timeline can be accessed very easily, and from any device. Just enter through this link.

This feature can come in handy in this type of situation, or to remember some places we’ve been. Nevertheless, we can also disable it through the Google account settings from this same link.

