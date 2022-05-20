I discover that it is nothing more than a ‘virtual tour’ of 2005

“Telefónica has presented today the metaverse of the Rafa Nadal Academy by MovistarThus begins the press release published by Telefónica to announce the launch of this initiative which, as Chema Alonso (Chief Digital Officer at Telefónica) states a few paragraphs later, “demonstrates its strong commitment to continue delving into and exploring the technological possibilities offered by Web3 or the metaverse“.

I would like, at this point, to recall how various reference websites define the term ‘metaverse’.

According to Investopedia:

“The metaverse is a digital reality that combines aspects of social media, online gaming, augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and cryptocurrencies to allow users to interact virtually.”

According to Techopedia:

“The metaverse is an immersive, interactive computer-generated environment. Although there is no unified agreement on what the metaverse will look like, or how individuals will interact with it.”

According to Wikipedia:

“Metaverses are environments where humans interact socially and economically as avatars, through software in cyberspace, which acts as a metaphor for the real world, but without its limitations.”

Knowing this, the prospect of being able to catch a glimpse of something like that sounds exciting. And if it is true that in Spain we have already launched something with which Zuckerberg still seems to limit himself to hitting blind, well better. So I am about to access the Metaverse of the Rafa Nadal Academy.

How to request the DIGITAL CERTIFICATE of NATURAL PERSON from the FNMT

Diary of a Metaversenaut

I am greeted by a video of Rafa Nadal inviting me to visit his Academy in the Metaverse. It is not necessary: ​​I ended up on this website because I was already convinced to do it, but fine. Click on ‘Enter the Metaverse’.

On the next screen I am surprised that I am given the option to both ‘register’ and ‘join as a guest’. The new generation of social networks allowing access without any identification? ‘That can be the source of all kinds of problems’ – I think – but go ahead: I click.

“In this virtual environment you will be able to tour our facilities and learn more about our methodology and our team.” I’m surprised they focus on that and not its social dimension or cryptocurrency transactions or anything like that, but I click ‘Continue’ anyway.





Next, Rafa’s avatar tells me in five steps the areas that make up the ‘map’ of his metaverse. And, after that, it’s time to give me my own avatar. For my surprise, I am only allowed to choose Rafa Nadal himself as an avataralthough I can choose between four variants of hers, according to the clothes she wore in as many tennis tournaments.





That’s where everything starts to flake a little. I’m not asking for something ‘Ready Player One’, but how are we going to differentiate ourselves as Metaverse users if there are only four avatars almost identical to choose from. Well, the doubts will clear up. For now, the next screen tells me how to navigate and interact with the map: and the next screen informs me that if I complete the ‘achievements’ I will be able to enter a contest with prizes. Good.





Okay, I’m here, in the metaverse. Rafa’s avatar (not the one I’m wearing, another one) informs me that my main missions involve talking to five characters (not ‘users’, mind you) about five topics. I don’t know, this thing about the missions (the ‘achievements’, from before, I guess) Sounds more like a video game to me than a metaversebut there in the distance I see someone… let’s see what dialogues typical of ‘Moneky Island’ this holds for us.





The avatar of the nutritionist Gemma Bes is waiting for me to talk about nutrition. To talkmeI insist, because I don’t say anything: I click, click, click, finish talking, I earn an ‘achievement’ for something else. Look, a tennis microgame: I play alone against a ball thrower. I am not able to chain two rackets. I get out of the video game, I keep going through the map. I repeat the operation with Toni Nadal, who even shows me a YouTube video to ‘sell’ his academy to me.





Oh wait a minute…

I start (at this point, yes, slow that I am) to think this is no ‘metaverse’: no ​​social interaction with other humans (No, Musk, don’t bother bidding on this, either.) It’s just me and the non-playable characters that take me on a tour of a venue to sell me the excellences (of which I have no doubt that there are many) of the Rafa Nadal Academy.

And then, I realize: this is, neither more nor less, than a ‘virtual tour’. A very clever one, no doubt, but don’t leave ‘metaverses’ and ‘Web3’ and others alone: ​​this is older than Windows 2000, and I’ve seen it a thousand times before (thanks to the Macromedia Flash plugin, most of them) on thousands of websites of various companies and institutions.

do you remember that time when everything was ‘something.com’, even if I didn’t have a web domain? Yeah man, right after it all went ‘cyber-something’ and just before it all went ‘something 2.0’? Well, now the magic word in technology for something to be ‘something’ is ‘metaverso’. The recourse to cancamusa is understandable, but one would think that Telefónica does not need to resort to these things.