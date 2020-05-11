“I don’t swear in front of her” Keith Lemon on working with his mum on Fantastical Factory of Curious Craft

Keith Lemon has stated that he doesn’t swear in front of his mum Pat, who seems on Channel 4’s Fantastical Factory of Curious Craft alongside him.

Celeb Juice host Lemon, whose actual title is Leigh Francis, presents the crafting competitors alongside Anna Richardson, in which 4 new contestants are tasked with crafting “spectacular” creations every week for celeb friends.

Lemon’s mom Pat seems on the sequence because the manufacturing facility tea woman, delivering drinks to the contestants and chatting with Keith every episode.

Talking to RadioTimes.com, Lemon stated: “Individuals say, ‘is it tough so that you can do pre-watershed tele and never swear and stuff?’ however I don’t swear in front of my mum.”

He continued: “So my mum’s there anyway and I suppose I swear after I’m drunk on Celeb Juice ’trigger I’m drunk, however with this we’re filming it via the day and it’s only a actually calming surroundings.”

Lemon added that though he was filming Celeb Juice across the similar time as Fantastical Factory of Curious Craft, the 2 programmes are very completely different.

“One night time I’m throwing [sex toys] round at Mel B or no matter, after which the subsequent day, I’m in the manufacturing facility and I describe it as swimming in a cup of tea, that’s the way it fell – it’s so calming.”

Pat, who has beforehand appeared on The Keith Lemon Sketch Present and Lemon’s YouTube channel, stated “sure right away” to the prospect of being the manufacturing facility tea woman.

“They auditioned a number of individuals to be tea girls and I stated, ‘my mum’s prettier than these girls’ and I feel it’s good to convey realism to this fantastical world,” Lemon stated.

“I feel individuals might be to see my mum and so they’ll go, ‘that’s not his mum’, however it’s my mum,” he confirmed.

Since 2008, Keith Lemon has been the host of ITV2’s raunchy gameshow Celeb Juice, alongside staff captains Mel B and Holly Willoughby. Willoughby not too long ago introduced nevertheless that she is leaving the present after twelve years.

The Fantastical Factory of Curious Craft begins Sunday 10th Could at 8pm on Channel 4. For those who’re in search of extra to look at take a look at our TV information.