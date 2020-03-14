General News

‘I don’t take responsibility’: Trump shakes hands and spreads blame over coronavirus

March 14, 2020
1 Min Read




28 minutes in the past
Information Articles

Mentioning a national emergency on the White House, the president defied scientific suggestion and acted like a one-man coronavirus cannon

He fingered the microphone and put his lips up shut. He shook arms with all people he might. Donald Trump, who promised you’re going to win so much you’ll get in poor health of profitable, might also merely make you in poor health.

Throughout the White House rose garden on Friday, the US president defied the advice of scientific professionals standing at the back of him and behaved like a one-man coronavirus cannon.

Proceed learning…



About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment