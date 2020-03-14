‘I don’t take responsibility’: Trump shakes hands and spreads blame over coronavirus

Mentioning a national emergency on the White House, the president defied scientific suggestion and acted like a one-man coronavirus cannon

He fingered the microphone and put his lips up shut. He shook arms with all people he might. Donald Trump, who promised you’re going to win so much you’ll get in poor health of profitable, might also merely make you in poor health.

Throughout the White House rose garden on Friday, the US president defied the advice of scientific professionals standing at the back of him and behaved like a one-man coronavirus cannon.

