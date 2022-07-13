“I don’t think I need tennis, I’m happy with the little things”: Roger Federer’s phrase in full recovery from his knee

Roger Federer talked about his life outside of tennis (REUTERS / Hannah Mckay)

Novak Djokovic beat Nick Kyrgios to win his seventh Wimbledon title, his fourth in a row, and fell just one trophy shy of the biggest winner on the grass of All England. That honor belongs to Roger Federerwho was present during the tournament in London and was honored as one of the great champions of one of the four Grand Slam of tennis.

Winner of 20 major tournaments, the Swiss has not played since he was eliminated in the 2021 Wimbledon quarterfinals. An injury to his right knee forced him to undergo surgery for the third time and his future is unknown. Although it is his intention to play again before the end of the season with a view to 2023, Federer knows that the end of his career is drawing near.

“Tennis is part of my life, but not my whole identity. I want to be and remain successful, put all my energy into business, although sometimes I give much more than I should, but this can also be done outside of sport. I know that a professional career can’t last forever and that’s okay, I accept that”, Said the former number 1 in the world in an interview he gave to General Newspapera medium from the Netherlands.

At the same time, the Swiss racket, who this Monday stopped having points in the ATP ranking, was clear in his position of the value that tennis has for him in his current life. “I don’t think I need tennis, I’m happy with the little things, like when my son does something well or when my daughter gets a good grade at school”Federer said.

Facing his return to the courts, it was known that the Swiss racket plans to play the Laver Cup, which will face a team from Europe and another from the Rest of the World between September 23 and 25 in London. Then, his intention is to return to play the Basel tournamentin his native country, a month later (October 24 to 30).

One year after their last official match at Wimbledon, Federer acknowledged that his absence from the circuit allowed him to gain time and enjoy his life outside of the sport.. “It gave me the opportunity to selectively order my trips and give something back to people. Many friends always came to see me, now I am the one who has been able to go and visit them. Tennis trips are sometimes excessive, especially if you have to organize them with children. It’s nice to rest now from all that, also for them, although they miss traveling”.

“I can honestly say that I am very happy at home. Of course, I miss sports, but life at home is good too, ”he added about how the last months of his life were away from training and tournaments due to his injury.

Winner of 103 titles, including 28 Masters 1000 and 20 Grand Slams, Roger continues to keep his competitive side alive despite enjoying his free time. In the race to see who is the best player of all time, he has now lost ground with Rafael Nadal, who took two big tournaments ahead -the Spaniard has 22- and now Djokovic got one behind the Mallorcan after his new conquest in the All England turf.

“It was a very strange feeling not to play Wimbledon this year, to see it on television. In the end, I am a person who has been here since 1998 ″, he confessed in relation to his absence from the contest in which he won eight times.

