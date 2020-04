The Liberal MP for North Sydney, Trent Zimmerman, joins Katharine Murphy to debate his get together’s historic stance on climate change, how denialism was introduced into Australian politics and how he navigates the get together line when his constituents largely imagine in the have to take motion on climate

• Trent Zimmerman backs web zero emissions goal however foresees extra Coalition in-fighting

