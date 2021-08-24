The story of Caleb Plant, Canelo’s new rival who grew out of poverty and lost his daughter (Photo: Instagram / @ calebplant)

The boxing world is expectant after the announcement of the fight between Saul Alvarez and Caleb Plant, the two champions who have the super middleweight of the 168 pounds currently and for the first time will be measured to define an undisputed champion of the category.

This fight is agreed for next Saturday November 6th in Las Vegas, Nevada, where the first monarch to hold the sport’s four belts will be defined: World Boxing Council (CMB), World Boxing Association (WITH), World Boxing Organization (OMB) and the International Boxing Federation (FIB).

Faced with this historical scenario, the champion for FIB offered his first words about it and in the framework of the fight Pacquiao vs Ugas, Plant began to warm up the fight in a moderate way, since when asked about his preparation to measure up to Canelo, the American affirmed that the challenge does not merit a different strategy.

“I don’t train differently for Canelo”: Caleb Plant began to heat up the fight against the Mexican (Photos: Instagram @canelo / @calebplant)

In interview for TV Azteca, Caleb Plant affirmed that he is happy to be able to give this interview for the boxing fans and did not hesitate to catalog the night of the November 6th as legendary, since it emphasized being the first fight in history that will define an undisputed champion in the 168 pounds.

“I’m not training differently to fight Canelo . The things that brought me here will be the same things that my hands will do on November 6 “

“After that fight, boxing will have the first undisputed champion of the category of all time, so it will be a very exciting day. It’s great for boxers and sports fans“Said the 29-year-old American.

The story of Caleb Plant, Canelo’s new rival who grew out of poverty and lost his daughter (Photo: Instagram / @ calebplant)

Among the compliments he dedicated to Saul Alvarez, highlighted one when asked who his three favorite boxers were, because although he did not say that the Canelo He was one of them, he did not put far the category of the Mexican to enter that personal podium.

“My favourites? I am a big fan of Errol Spence and of Terence Crawford, Canelo has to be around after all that he has accomplished, but as I said, on November 6 I will try to be among the best 10 ″, he stated during the express interview held last Saturday, August 21.

More directly, after being questioned about whether the man from Guadalajara was the best pound-for-pound boxer, the native of Tennessee He did not want to affirm it, but it was impossible to hide that he may be one of the candidates.

Plant boasts an undefeated 21 victories, 12 of them by knockout and of which the last three have been to defend his super middleweight title of the International Boxing Federation (Photo: Instagram / @calebplant)

“It is a subjective question, if it is not, it is close to being so, but all that may change next November 6”

Finally, after the last problems that occurred to finalize the fight, which for a moment was close to closing in the month of September, Plant gloated over his stance and mentioned being happy to be able to bring this fight to boxing fans..

“For Mexican fans, November 6 will be a night of legend. I am happy to bring this fight to the fans. I know they wanted her“Said the 1.85-meter-tall American, who was confident in the face of the fight and said that his strength lies in his heart and mind.

Plant holds a undefeated of 21 wins, 12 of them by knockout and of which the last three have been to defend his super middleweight title of the International Boxing Federation, same that he boasts since January 13, 2019, when he defeated the Venezuelan Jose Uzcátegui by unanimous decision.

KEEP READING:

He lost his daughter, got out of poverty and beat drugs: Caleb Plant, Canelo Álvarez’s new rival

“There is no one better than me”: Canelo Álvarez appreciated the comparisons with Julio César Chávez

Canelo Álvarez among Manny Pacquiao’s three favorite boxers