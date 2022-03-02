“I don’t want to shoot, but if they’re going to kill me I won’t have a choice”: the story of the world boxing champion who joined the Ukrainian militias

Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk, from world heavyweight boxing champion to defending his country (Photo: Gettyimages)

The situation in Ukraine is critical amid constant attacks by the Russian army that invaded the territory days ago. Different common citizens decided to join the militias to defend the area and one of the most emblematic cases occurred with the world boxing champion Oleksandr Usykwho comes from having a resounding performance in elite boxing but decided to put his career aside to defend his homeland.

The boxer of 35 years is sheltered in a kiev basement with the conscience of knowing that he could lose his life in the struggle for the independence of Ukraine: “If they are going to want to take my life, or the life of my relatives, I will have to do it. But I don’t want that. I don’t want to shoot, I don’t want to kill anyone, but if they’re going to kill me, I won’t have a choice.”.

The exclusive interview was given to journalist Don Riddell from the media CNN, who reported that the dialogue was made through a video link and had the assistance of the boxer’s manager, Egis Klimas, who helped with the translation since Usyk does not speak English. “It may sound sentimental, but my soul belongs to the Lord and my body and my honor belong to my country, to my family. So there is no fear, absolutely no fear. there is only bewilderment. How could this be in the 21st century?” she expressed.

One of today’s most outstanding boxers, who won the 2012 London Olympics Heavyweight Gold Medalcomes from starring in a historic fight against the British Anthony Joshua in September of last year. Before more than 60,000 people at Wembley, he put an end to the reign of the English fighter and kept the WBA, WBO and IBF world belts.

Oleksandr Usyk has just struck in world boxing after beating Joshua (Photo: Reuters)

The Ukrainian, who was born in Simferopol, Crimea, when the area was still under the orbit of the Soviet Union, assured that boxing helped him “be calm and mentally prepared”. Furthermore, he clarified: “It helps me help others who are panicked and nervous”.

A boxing professional since 2013, he developed a resounding stat by amassing 19 wins (13KO) in as many official appearances. When Russia invaded his country, Usyk I was in London shooting scenes for a video game. but decided to return to his homeland across the Polish border like his colleague Vasily Lomachenkoanother distinguished Ukrainian boxer who joined the citizen army.

Usyk drove “almost 500 miles (about 800 kilometers) back home and crossed the border with Kiev”. Lomachenko, who was in a monastery in Greece when hostilities broke out, drove for nine hours from Bucharest and took a ferry to Ukraine. He was going to give an interview together with the other boxer, but “he did not answer the calls” from his manager. Hours later they confirmed that he was “safe and sound”.

“The bombing is crazy. They just bombed the city of Mariupol, one of my friends got a rocket on his roof. (The Russians) They are not playing. The Russians really don’t know exactly what’s going on here. They are not seeing what is happening. They are victims of their president, ”Usyk said that he has a close friendship with Lomachenko to the point that they are godparents of each other’s children.

The left-handed boxer had been left at the gates of make a rematch against Joshua because of a clause that existed prior to the first fight. Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn, who manages the Briton’s career he had said weeks ago that the idea was to carry it out in April when this conflict in Ukraine had not yet exploded. At the same time, the winner of that event was on the verge of having a great fight against Tyson Fury, the other world champion in the heavyweight division. Today, that seems like a completely distant reality.

The journalist reported that the fighter looked “exhausted and excited” during the interview and that he recognized that he did not know when he would be able to get back into a ring: “My country and my honor are more important to me than a championship belt. When there is an air raid alarm, we hide.”

His manager emphasized the risk that the athlete is going through with a crude reflection: “They are in great danger. When the bullets start to fly, the bullet doesn’t care if you’re a world champion.”.

