I don’t want to talk about Saamana, but Shiv Sena’s roots are ending: CM Jairam Thakur

new Delhi: Himachal Chief Minister Jairam Thakur refused to react to a comment by the Shiv Sena mouthpiece that has raised questions about the Center’s security for Kangana Ranaut. The Chief Minister of Himachal said, I do not want to talk about Saamana, I did not read it, but the roots of Shiv Sena are ending. The purpose with which the Shiv Sena was formed. Her situation has become similar to the Congress ever since she came to power with him. They are saying this to preserve their power. Also Read – Now BMC told Kangana Ranaut – You are exempt from ‘Home isolation’ rule, because …

Today’s article in the Sena mouthpiece ‘Saamana’ reads, “Religion of Hindutva and Sanskrit and renunciation of 106 martyrs was insulted and by doing such insult, the person who threw Chhatrapati Shivarai’s intoxicated at Maharashtra was given special protection by the Central Government. Giving respect to the sedan. ” Also Read – Kangana office sabotage case: Sharad Pawar said – if BMC reduced according to rules, then it is fine

Discussing want to talk about Saamna, I read read it but roots of Shiv Sena are being finished. The objective with which Shiv Sena was formed… its situation became like Congress ever since it came to power with them. Speaking saying this to safeguard their power: Himachal Pradesh CM https://t.co/fhDshoGqdH pic.twitter.com/ID0aFG3te1 Also Read – Kangana Ranaut’s Attack Again – Come Uddhav Thackeray-Karan Johar Gang, Now Break My Home Again My Face And Body – ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2020

The Shiv Sena-controlled Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) demolished the 33-year-old actress’s bungalow in Bandra. Ranaut reached Mumbai after the demolition process began. He alleged that the Maharashtra government was targeting him because of his fight with Shiv Sena, when he compared Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Ranaut had said that after the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, he feared the Mumbai police more than the film mafia.

The Shiv Sena government said on Tuesday that the Mumbai police will investigate allegations that Ranaut took narcotics. Ranaut has spoken about drug abuse by a section of the film industry. The Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh said that his government has provided security at Manali residence of Ranaut. He said that under the Y-Plus category security provided by the center, 11 CRPF commands will remain with Ranaut. Thakur said that Himachal Pradesh will take the best steps to ensure their safety.

The chief minister said in the assembly, “Kangana is the daughter of Himachal Pradesh and she has brought fame not only to the state but to the entire country.” He said that he should get a proper working environment in his field. On this, Congress MLA Ram Lal Thakur said that the matter of his office is under consideration in the court, so it is not appropriate to make any comment in the assembly.