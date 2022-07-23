“I dreamed of this all my life”: the tears of Alejo Véliz, scorer of the goal with which Central won the Rosario classic against Newell’s

The emotional testimony of Alejo Véliz

Thursday, July 21, 2022 will remain in the retinas of the youth Alejo Veliz, who scored his first goal in the Rosario classic and it was the Central win over Newell’s in the Little Creek Giant. After the meeting, the 18-year-old striker (09/19/2003) broke down when he was interviewed and revealed the difficulties he had to go to training and how his family helped him to be a soccer player.

Véliz is from Bernardo de Irigoyen, a town in the south-central province of Santa Fe, 97 kilometers from Rosario. After bending down and holding his face in emotion, in dialogue with ESPN He stated: “I have no words to explain what I feel. I dreamed all my life about this and today that I can convert before all these people… My family came to mind, my grandparents, those who were always there with me, fighting it, without a peso, taking me to train wherever, so all this is for them”.

“I was lucky to be able to come. It was all very fast. They say that you have to take advantage of moments and I want to take advantage of this one hundred percent”, added the attacker who shared the offensive against La Lepra with Jonathan Candia y Facundo Goodnight.

The best of the Rosario classic that had Central as the winner with the cry of the kid Véliz

“I want to thank my teammates, the coaching staff for giving me this opportunity, my family and everyone who came to see me, my little sister, my girlfriend, I have no words. And also to thank these people who in the worst moments filled the field and came to support us. This victory is for them. Now I don’t understand anything, I want to go to the locker room with my family, celebrate, “he concluded.

Véliz opened the scoring in the 43rd minute after a header that was unattainable for Franco Herrera. It was his third goal in 16 games with the Canalla shirt and the first in the Professional League. The two previous goals were in the League Cup against Huracán in Parque Patricios and against Estudiantes, in Arroyito.

He measures 1.87 and his references are Rafael Santos Borre, Julián Álvarez, Darío Benedetto and a historic Central as Marco Rubenwho has a similar story, since Véliz He did not play much in the Inferiores Scoundrels either, he arrived at the club from his town at the age of 17.

The young man on the Ezeiza property when he was called up for the U-20 in 2021 (@aleeveliz_)

A year ago Alejo made his debut in the Primera de Central and it was on July 22, 2021 at the hands of Cristian “Kily” González in the 1-0 victory against Táchira for the South American Cup, although later he also alternated his performance in the Reserve. He had continuity in the first team at the hands of Leandro Somoza y Carlos Tevez confirmed his trust.

In October 2021 he was summoned to the Under 20 National Team, which at that time was directed by Fernando Batista and who is now in charge of Javier Mascherano. It is another product of the Canalla quarry that usually promotes young figures.

Central’s win against Newell’s was played like a final, faithful to the style of the Rosario classics, it had friction and was played with a lot of tension. This Thursday’s was Tevez’s second triumph as coach of the Scoundrel and the hero was Véliz, who will never forget this day.

