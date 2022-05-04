I earn 200 euros, you 10: this is how a syndicate of YouTube and Twitch editors is brewing on Discord against big streamers

A few weeks ago we published a study that showed a reality that had been very little visible until now: the immense job insecurity that surrounds those who edit the content of major influencers and well-known social media streamers. The profession is characterized by many hours of work, money paid in “B” and low income.

A job offer (or offer to exploit, as you prefer to call it) also went viral in March: the video editor named ZGM_edits shared a conversation he had had with a ‘youtuber’ who asked him to Read videos for TikTok for 0.70 euro cents each.

The offer came from Jim Gorlich, one of the YouTubers who is part of the Trippy Sauce channel, which has more than 100,000 subscribers. Thanks to a report by El Periódico de España where they interviewed Gorlich and gave visibility to the problem, we have learned that he affirms that the offer was taken out of context, and that the editor was asked to use an app with which it does not take long not even five minutes to make each edition.

They laugh at us? What is your opinion pic.twitter.com/jzw80Jmtyc — ZGM 💤 (@ZGM_edits) March 9, 2022

Although Gorlich says it was taken out of context, this served to give more voice to a problem that publishers live with. To the point that it’s brewing, through Discord, what could be the first publishers unionthe first union of union workers to defend their rights.

This is how this union is starting

On March 15, the one known as Anujbost called on all video editors to organize collectively and defend their rights against “misery wages” and “labor exploitation”. He himself said he knows people who earn a lot every month and then pay a pittance to their editors, who are usually very young people.

➡️STUDY ON THE SITUATION OF STREAMERS EDITORS⬅️ Shows 92 publishers -> 31.2% of editors work 9 hours or more a day -> 37.8% of publishers earn less than 500 euros per month -> 81.3% do not have working hours (they attend at any time) — Anuj (@Anujbost) March 24, 2022

This man, whose real name is Juan Hernández, made a live broadcast about it and in this meeting he ended up asking the attendees if they wanted to organize themselves: “Do you want me to collectivize you?”, and the answer was yes.

Anujbost says that a streamer’s ability to reach so many people is also thanks to the publisher’s intermediation. If they were not well edited, the public would not care so much. Today, the group has about 500 users. There are video editors, but also aspiring designers and editors and well-known streamers.

About also having famous streamers within this group, Anujbost has spoken on his Twitter that “with this editor thing, many people are taking advantage to throw shit at streamers/youtubers for being exploiters. I want to make it clear that most of the colleagues I know do it WELL and that this generalization is another form of defamation”.

