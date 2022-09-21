“I expected a better reception from Saints Row”, comments the CEO of Embracer Group along with the possible profitability

Lars Wingefors, who was hopeful during pre-release, thinks there is a “polarized view” of the game.

The case of Saints Row is the strangest. The bad reception by the press led to a significant drop in the stock market of Embracer Group, but, after the launch, the Swedish conglomerate was pleased to announce that the latest title developed by Volition had exceeded its sales expectations. However, the unknown of the shareholders revolved around delivery profitability.

Saints Row has been one of the most difficult projects in terms of a good return on investmentHoy, Lars WingeforsCEO of Embracer Group, wanted to address this issue at a meeting that was not exempt from his own assessments of the launch: “Personally, I expected a better reception of the game. It has been a very polarized view… There are many things that could have been said and details around it. I am happy to see many happy players and fans. At the same time, I am a bit sad to see other fans who are not happy. It’s hard. I think we need wait until the quarterly report November for more details,” he tells shareholders (via Stephen Totilo).

After this, the CEO has had no problem commenting on the possible profitability of the delivery: “I am sure that we will make money with the investment. Will we have a return on investment as good as what we have seen in many other games? not likelybut we will make money and that is a good starting point”.

Beyond this installment, which will include bug fixes and updates with extra content, Wingefors has also talked about the impact of this release on the future of the franchise: “Obviously, you always want all installments of any IP to be better. than the last one, but what you do is… Evaluate your position, the result, and there are hundreds of people committed to this game in the group”, he explains at the meeting. “I still have great confidence in these people, and I’m sure they will recommend things for the future.”

As Wingefors ends by commenting, Saints Row has been one of the most difficult projects of Embracer Group in terms of a good return on investment, but the CEO remains hopeful of recovering the investment put into the title. The franchise has captured the interest of gamers by offering adventures very much in the style of GTAand in our Saints Row review you can find out if the latest game manages to establish itself as more than just a competitor to the Rockstar saga.

