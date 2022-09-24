I fell in love with The Lord of the Rings because of the movies, but it was this game that inspired me to read the books

The Lord of the rings, the exciting adaptation that Peter Jackson, his wife Fran Walsh and producer Barrie Osborne brought to the seventh art between 2001 and 2003 —with production beginning in 1997— marked a before and after for many. The epic that Jackson’s work reached surprised locals and strangers as one of the festivals of pure cinematographic emotion that transcended generations and, curiously, in the video game that same emotion was reflected. fantastic craft.

Today I’m not here to talk about movies, it would be illogical in a medium like 3D PC Games. Even so, with the premiere of The Rings of Power, the translation of that same epic of the medieval High Fantasy of LOTR to the small screen, I wanted to remember almost 20 years later The return of the King. The best game of an adaptation? Definitely. A good hack and slash 3 generations ago? We could call it that. Far from this, for me it hides something else, and that is that in its desire to slightly move away from its homonymous version in the cinema, encouraged me to read a universe that even today I keep in my heart with much love.

It all started with one word…

And that word was: Valar. In the first chapter of the game, after the tutorial that links The Two Towers and The Return of the King with the battle in Helm’s Deep as the protagonist, Gandalf mentions in Fangorn the following: “May Valar protect them“. At that time, and although I could not see the film trilogy, I did burn the VHS of the tapes and I managed to learn the dialogues. Not a month passed without me seeing them, and the “behind the scenes” delighted me almost as much as the movies. Never listen the word value.

Here it all started. My curiosity started. The Valar are, for practical purposes, the gods of Tolkien’s universe, those who worship and protect Arda – the planet. I understand that perhaps there was a problem in the translation and the article “the” was lost since these beings are nothing but a pantheon of fifteen primordial “gods” belonging to Ilúvatar, the whole. A concept foreign to my 10-year-old self. What is a Valar? What is Val? EA Games’ Return of the King didn’t know what he had done, he implanted a seed of curiosity who grew up with a huge love for Tolkien’s medieval fantasy.





Internet access was what it was back then, but I managed to get into an old web browser and, at that precise moment, everything blew up. For me, The Lord of the Rings was nothing more than a battlefield between good and evil. I knew the books, but people close to me who had read them were amazed at their adaptation, so I figured I didn’t need to read them. They hid something else, something much larger. That hackneyed fight between light and darkness hid a rich mythology, onlyof gods, ancestral beings and darkness as the world’s greatest enemy.

His goal was to bring us closer to the books, I have no doubt

The more I read the trilogy of novels, the more I realized not only the excellent work of Tolkien, but how both works could live in parallel, feeding off each other. But there was something that scaled me, the video game. In 2006, with Eragon, Harry Potter or Narnia on the market, I had assumed that the adaptations were nothing more than chocks with small outbursts because, well, it’s a video game and you have to fill hours. The Return of the King was different and made me appreciate it as a expansion of the already known by the viewer who had never dared to make the leap to the book. Almost an excuse to do it, my excuse and surely that of many.

Gandalf, in the introduction, advances that his plan all along was to take the war to Minas Tirith and Gondor. He knew that Frodo and Sam would have to continue on a parallel path and the wizard knew that a distraction, a war, had to be created. Regardless of who died, Frodo must come. In the cinema, everything is “reduced” to a logical sequence of events, not to a plan concocted months before, demonstrating Gandalf’s grayish personality under the maxim of “sacrifice for the ultimate goal”; a Wonderful. But this was more with the game. The mission of La Puerta Sur, unexplored and missing from the film, allows us to see Rammas Echor, the architectural wall that protects Minas Tirith from the outside and limits the Pelennor fields. A spectacular battle at the Esplanade Forts that gives a greater cohesion to the Witch King’s assault on Gondor’s citadel and provisional capital.

The Mouth of Sauron it’s another one of those additions that my mind couldn’t process without reading the book or without access to the extended version of the tapes—which didn’t arrive until years later. One of my favorite sequences in the movie got completely removed. This character, of paramount importance during the battle at the Black Gate, had your mini-chapter in the game, seeking to contribute something more than what has already been seen, even if it was in a “colosseum” as the final boss; and even with everything, The Return of the King kept the type. The Path of the Deadresponds to the interest of “you have to kill everything in the video game”, but even with that, we were able to enjoy an almost unexplored passage in the cinema with several minutes of gameplay in it.





Better adaptation or a long draft?

For a long time I thought that The Return of the King was even best fit than its namesake in the movies. It brings the player into the world of Tolkien in a way that Jackson didn’t want. Fantasy is inherent in this world, but the New Zealand director diluted it and the epic prevailed. Not bad, again, they are two versions coexisting without shadowing any of them; they don’t need it, they are independent of each other. The case of the video game is more of a long drafteven one second extended version of the tape, if you will allow me.