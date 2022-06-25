“I felt that everything turned black”: the heartbreaking story of Anita Álvarez, the swimmer who fainted in full competition

The American swimmer fainted and sank to the bottom of the pool (AFP)

A dramatic moment was experienced during the final of the free solo, one of the artistic swimming categories, at the World Swimming Championships that takes place in Budapest. America’s athlete Anita Álvarez he had just finished his routine when passed out before getting out of the water and went Andrea Fuentesthe team coach, the one who jumped into the pool to rescue her.

During an interview with the newspaper El País, the athlete provided details of what happened during the competition. “Everything went black”, the 25-year-old athlete began her shocking story. “I just felt like she was leaving everything in the pool,” she remarked.

“In the last figure, where I have to wave my arm goodbye, I remember thinking, ‘Push that arm! Don’t give up now! Give it all until the last second!’”, Said the American. And then she added: “In the past I have felt like I was fading. This time I think she was very connected mentally, so into my role, living the moment so intensely, that I was really enjoying my performance. I kept going, kept going, kept going…”

These statements are in tune with those made by her coach, Andrea Fuentes (she won four medals: three silver and one bronze, between Beijing 2008 and London 2012), days ago: “Athletes put our bodies to the limit, she discovered today where is your limit? It happened to her a year ago: she just stayed a little on the surface, a little unconscious, but she didn’t sink. I was a meter away, so I took it out. In our sport it is something that can happen because we are without breathing for a long time, with very high pulses, and sometimes the oxygen does not reach where it has to go and we pass out”.

“In this routine I felt great, as tired as ever but enjoying myself. Y when I felt that I could finally allow myself to relax was when everything went black. I don’t remember anything elseAlvarez remarked.

When asked about the photographs that were taken during her rescue, she said that “at first they shocked me” but now “I took it easy.” In her analysis, she maintains that “now I think that photos are beautiful somehow. See me down there in the water, so peaceful, so silentand seeing Andrea coming down with her arm outstretched trying to reach me, like a superheroine…”.

“In the photos it all looks very natural, although picking up a person from the bottom of a pool and lifting them to the surface is very difficult,” he added.

Despite what happened after her routine, Anita maintained that she is in a position to continue in the competition: “My body feels totally normal. It’s something that has already happened to me. You rest and the next day you return to the water. You have to do it that way so you don’t load your head with fear.”

“I want to finish this competition, which has been the best in America in a long time. I’m very happy with my solo, and now I don’t want to miss my commitment to my team in the free practice final. I want to end with my head held high”, he concluded. It is worth noting that the United States team will participate this Friday in the final of the free exercise by teams at the World Swimming Championships in Budapest.

His coach, meanwhile, explained in statements with COPE y RAC1: “He wants to swim and leave Budapest with his head held high. Everyone is cheering for her to do it. She had a good night but emotionally she is pissed off and frustrated. She wants to do well and that something like this doesn’t happen to her. She says that she is 100% and that she is going to compete but we have to wait to see what the doctors say”

