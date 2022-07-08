I found my ideal PC table on TikTok and I can’t buy it

It is adjustable, has wireless charging, integrated USB, glass surface and on top of that it costs a pittance.

a table that They sell at CostCo. is reaching completely unusual heights of popularity thanks to a viral TikTok videoand overcome the stupefaction, I am getting a tremendous desire to get hold of it, but I can’t even buy it because they only sell it in the US. Is this the wet dream of capitalism? You can, but let’s talk about the table and the phenomenon it has created.

The first thing is that you see the video that started it all. It’s yallabella’s work, and it shows her sister’s new table. The tiktoker is in charge of making a pleasant tour to show several of the benefits of the table in a single take while one of those sounds already classic lo-fi tracks how ingrained they are in the content we consume now. But let’s talk about the table, wood now.

@yallabella Costco went off on this one ðŸ˜³ #desk #tech #technology #tiktokmademebuyit #fyp â™¬ So Fine – Trees and Lucy

It’s a “Tresanti 47” height adjustable desk, and technically it doesn’t have anything crazy that other motorized desks don’t already have, but it costs between 250 and 300 dollars. For that price, it offers that motorized height adjustment, a tactile “button panel” that incorporates a timer, a drawer with dividers, a wireless charging surfacetwo 2.4-amp USB outlets, and it’s made of glass and metal (possibly sheet steel).

There you have it. That’s the table he’s carrying 11.5 million views in yallabella’s account, but who also accumulates millions in other accounts following the “costco table” trend. But the funny thing about all this is that I have had the same Ikea table for 16 years, a corner Galant that occupies a large part of my roomand I have been wanting to renew it for a few years.

I have always been concerned about the postural hygieneever since I discovered the fashion for elevating desks, the bug started to bite me, but the proposals that I have been finding were either very expensive (Ikea, without going any further, starts at 500 for a similar model), or not very complete, or simply ugly. Now TikTok is the platform responsible for me finding a table that, lol, I can’t buy…yet. I wonder if now it will be the visualizations that are responsible for CostCo Spain decides to bring an adjustable table to work and play…

More about: Table, TikTok, Play and Work.