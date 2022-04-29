“I had a bad time”: Ronald Koeman uncovered the problems he experienced as Barcelona manager

Ronald Koeman stepped on Barcelona again after his dismissal (Reuters)

For the first time after being dismissed from the position as coach of FC Barcelona, Ronald Koeman returned to step on Catalan lands to carry out a solidarity event whose proceeds will be allocated to the Cruyff Foundation.

Prior to the presentation of the Koeman Cup by Fundación Sportium, the future coach of the Netherlands (will take over in January after the World Cup) uncovered the problems he experienced during his stay in the culé team that he arrived in August 2020 when the entity was still chaired by Josep María Bartomeu.

After a complicated step, involved in sporting and institutional problems, andhe new president Joan Laporta decided to put an end to his tasks hiring Xavi Hernández in November 2021.

After his dismissal, Xavi Hernández took the reins of the team (Reuters)

“I can write a book,” said the Dutch coach about his short but intense period in Barcelona. “A lot of things happened to us. The covid issue, the lack of a president for a while, I had to answer all kinds of questions, we couldn’t sign the players we wanted, the fair play complicated, no Leo Messi from one day to the next, without Griezmann on the last market day…”, he listed.

“I don’t feel like a coach who has failed”estimated Koeman after his time as coach azulgrana and added: “I have worked very well with the players and I have always tried to be honest with everyone. I have accepted departures from players for the good of the club”.

“I had a bad time. Being Barcelona coach is a very complicated task and Xavi knows it. I ask for support for him and I wish him the best of luck. We are all culés”, he continued before charging against the president Joan Laporta.

Koeman will take over as coach of the Netherlands in January after the World Cup (Europa Press)



“If things don’t work out the way the club thought, they could kick me out. But, to me, on the part of the president it left doubts. Off the record He said: ‘I don’t know if it continues, we have doubts’… that’s not good, we have to speak clearly within. But on the outside he defended the coach. If you don’t support your coach, it’s more complicated.”he remarked.

“It is true that the situation of the Barsa It’s the same as when I was. That means that changing a coach is not always something that guarantees you to improve. I don’t want to make any criticism. I have not had the full support of the president and I hope that he has learned from this and supports Xavi. The club’s situation hurts me,” said Ronald Koeman.

Finally, he explained: “When I left, Barcelona was eight points (from the leader) and now almost double. It is not good to compare. Xavi’s task is just as complicated as mine. There is no need to lie, if you lose the last home games it is for a reason. This is the reality of Barcelona today. It needs time to return to what it was.”

