I had a console with cardboard cartridges and I spent my childhood glued to it in the 90s

It was 1991, and I wanted a Game Gear, which was like the Game Boy, but in color, and that was cool for me. But for some reason, before I could enjoy the small SEGA console, a small machine arrived at my house that was basically a barcode reader. But also a fascinating RPG experience.

Barcode Battler was a curious machine that made the kids of the partying 90 protagonists of combats with alma the JRPG. Actually, it sounds better than it was, because these fights were translated on the small liquid crystal screen in numbers and statistics: attack strength, defense, vitality… Nothing too attractive, really, but those of us who survived childhood in the 80s, in the 90s we were holding on to straws. Eye, what hay un “plot-twist”and it is that the manufacturer (Epoch Co.) promised that the game was practically infinite. And, well, in a way, it was.

The different characters that the player could embody were offered in the form of card collection, with some very cool drawings that accompanied the little machine. To transfer the character or the different weapons and equipment to the Barcode Battler, the back of the card had to be swiped barcode reader. The reader translated the bar pattern into the different stats of the character, who faced the different enemies that the little machine generated. “Chema, dude, that’s a bummer”, you’ll say if you’re still reading this. Well, I admit it doesn’t sound very fast-paced, but Barcode Battler still had one more chance to play, and that was the one that hooked me. And it is that by the reader you could pass any barcode. Anyone, seriously. That made the collection of heroes at my disposal endless. Also, you never knew what kind of character you were going to get when passing the code: you could have a bestial attack, but a ridiculous vitality and defense. Hence, he did not stop cutting all kinds of barcodes to try his luck. Laugh at the FIFA envelopes: milk cartons, Mortadelo comic book covers and even Alpino pencil boxes… The bingo ones aren’t the only cartons that hook you, folks.

The game itself didn’t have much of a vibe: you attacked, defended, and you were there until you clap your hands or finish off the enemy the console presented to you and move on to another. But the funny thing was that cutting the barcode of a Phoskito could leave in your hands the power of an unbeatable hero or a fearsome weapon. On the other hand, it generated a most worrying childhood Diogenes Syndrome, something that I am still working on 30 years later, despite the fact that the Barcode Battle is lost and forgotten in some drawer in my parents’ house. I’m better thanks.

I find it amazing that a series of numbers on a screen was enough for me to pass the timeAnd what is this battle about? Well, why reading the interesting article of the colleague Felipe Baguena dedicated to the rarest Zelda games, he rescued this curious little machine from my oblivion. And it is amazing to me how a couple of decades ago a series of numbers on a screen was enough for me to pass the time. But even more so that he spent so much time cutting out cardboard boxes. It is also curious how the success of the first laptops led to a resurgence of all kinds of little machines, a renaissance of LCD gaming like they haven’t been seen since the Golden Age of Game and Watch. His swan song, on the other hand. That the consoles replaced this type of games was completely understandablebut we must give credit to many toy companies that were able to try very original things, perhaps bordering on the ridiculousat a time when the toy sector began to see the ears of the wolf of video games.