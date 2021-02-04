“I had never felt something like this in my life”: the emotion of the fan who had a particular tactic to meet Messi

The excitement of a fan to meet Messi

After an irregular start in the Spanish League, several of Barcelona’s guns are now targeting the Copa del Rey, a competition that has them in the quarterfinals. Those led by Ronald Koeman will have a tough commitment in the Stadium Los Cármenes against Granada to get among the best four of the competition.

Upon arriving at the hotel where the Catalans gather in the prelude to this duel, the only one who got off the bus to be with the fans was Lionel Messi, scorer and team captain. One of those present could not contain the tears after fulfilling the dream of meeting his idol, who signed a shirt and took a photograph.

The young man paid 70 euros for the hotel to try to meet Lionel Messi

“Is God. Is incredible. I’ve never felt anything like this in my life. I can’t believe this moment. I’ve been waiting for this moment for 14 years ”, said the fan of the flea in dialogue with four sports. The young man, a native of the Granada area, acknowledged that he paid a hotel night with the aim of trying to meet the Argentine soccer player. “Hopefully he stays. It was a dream that I have since I was 5 years old. I have been from Barcelona since the year of life. I’m from here, from Granada. I just came here for him. It was worth 70 euros, but I don’t care. He is the greatest there is”, He concluded while he could not contain the tears of joy.

This situation became a mime for Lionel Messi, who lives hours of uncertainty in Barcelona, ​​since his contract with the institution ends in June of this year and he has not yet defined whether he will renew his bond or if he will go to another club in search of new challenges.

A young man could not contain the joy to meet Lionel Messi

In addition, in recent days the details of the contract signed by the ’10’ with Barcelona in 2017 were leaked. After what happened, the Catalan station Rac1 reported that the Rosario will file a complaint with the Justice with the intention of clarifying what happened with that private link.

The Catalan media puts five names that generate suspicion, with former president Josep María Bartomeu at the helm. The others are those of the former sports vice president, Jordi Mestre; the current CEO, Òscar Grau; the president of the club’s management board and then president of the economic commission, Carles Tusquets, and also the head of the club’s legal services, Romano Gómez Ponti.

