“I had sex and then went to the game”: Romario’s intimate confessions about parties, football and politics

Romario wrote an article on The Players Tribune site (Photo: EFE)

One of the most famous Brazilian soccer players in history is Romariowho has not only been world champion with Selection but he has also shone in European football and was actively involved in politics when he ended his professional career. His life contains several secrets and he himself has taken it upon himself to reveal them in an article published by the site The Players Tribune.

Former Brazilian striker 56 years, who wore the jersey of FC Barcelona and has scored more than 1,000 goals in a sports career that will be remembered forever, commented that he liked to party and had the habit of have sex before games.

“You have to do what works for you. Sex, for me, has always been the shit. Sometimes, on the day of the game, I would stay at home, apart from the rest of the team. If I woke up wanting to, I had sex with my wife and then went to the game. On the field, I was relaxed… Light”, he explained.

Romario He even said that he had agreements to party in some clubs: “It is true that I made agreements that allowed me to party, but I never missed training. I want to make that very clear. So much shit was said about that: ‘Romario doesn’t sleep…’. Yes he sleeps! It’s just that he wakes up later. ‘Romário doesn’t train…’. Yes he trains! But not at 9 in the morning. The managers knew it. If they explained it to the coaches… Well, that was no longer my problem”.

Romario was world champion with Brazil in 1994 (Photo: REUTERS)

What has allowed him to lead a socially active life without compromising his performance on the pitch is that he only went out to have fun, he did not consume alcohol or drugs. “I have never gone out partying the night before a match. If he had left on Sunday, he would leave on Friday. Okay, it may have happened a few times, but it was once in 10, tops.. And, look, I’ve never smoked. Thank God, I have never taken drugs. I have never drunk. not a single drop. Who said you have to get drunk to have a good time? What I have always liked a lot, yes, is the night”, explained the former attacker.

And Romario has that behavior, it is partly because his father always insisted that he not drink. “My father had five commandments. Don’t fly kites. Don’t drink wine. Don’t take drugs. Don’t let anyone fuck with you. And, when shaking someone’s hand, hold it firmly and look into their eyes. Have I followed them all? Amen”, pointed out the carioca star.

In his letter posted on the site The Players Tribune, was also in charge of making clear the reasons why he decided to get into politics. “I got into politics because of people like Ivy. My daughter was born with Down syndrome. Ivy made me realize that they needed help and had few representatives in politics. Now I am known for defending those people, especially those who are less advantaged. They have the same right as us to be part of society,” he wrote. Romario, senator for Rio de Janeiro of the Brazilian centrist party Podemos.

Romario became interim president of the Brazilian Senate (Photo: EFE)

Of his soccer questions, his memories of the classification stand out USA World Cup 1994, where he had to be called up despite the fact that he was at odds with the coaches because Brazil needed him: “The coaches knew that if they lost, they would practically have to leave the country. They had to call me back. I was there to teach those bastards on the technical commission that they should have called me before. Ask anyone who was at the Maracanã that day and they will tell you that it was perhaps the most impressive game a footballer has ever played, especially with the shirt of the Brazil’s selection. Two pipes, two Vaselines and two goals.”

He also dedicated a few paragraphs to his 1,000 goals, who got them when he had 41 years and played in Vasco da Gama. As explained Romario, the feat took longer than expected. “I invited friends from all over the world to see my thousandth goal. There were those who came from Holland, from Australia, from Miami. They attended a game, but I didn’t score. Then they saw another, and another… Three games and the fucking goal 1,000 did not come out. For a player like me, that was an eternity. Everyone got ready for that big party, but in the end they were already like: ‘Wow, brother, score the fucking goal now!’”, he joked.

OTHER OUTSTANDING PHRASES OF ROMARIO IN THE PLAYERS TRIBUNE

“When I went to PSV, I was 22 years old and had never lived outside of Rio. I, a true carioca, accustomed to frequenting Ramos beach, Governor’s Island, Copacabana, Barra da Tijuca… I used to play soccer in the street. Suddenly, he was in a dark and cold place. Man, once it got to -17 degrees. How could someone criticize me for not training? Once, I went three days without leaving my fucking house. The guys got worried. They knocked on my door and I didn’t answer. If it was hibernating, trunk!”.

“I have always considered myself the best. By that I mean the best finisher. If it is impossible to shoot, I pass the ball to another. If it is almost impossible, I try to finish. This is the logic: if I am the best, I am the one who has the duty to leave the game sentenced, not a teammate, do you understand? Because it was the best for the team. It’s like in basketball, when you have to make a three-point basket in the last few seconds. Who do you hand the ball to? To Michael Jordan.”

“Cruyff became one of my greatest friends in football. He was my best coach, without a doubt. When I moved to Barcelona, ​​I wanted number 11, my favourite. But Cruyff gave me the 10. I told him: “Mister, it is a great honor to wear the 10, but I prefer the 11″. Everybody wants 10, right? For the first time I was humble! And Cruyff said “no”. I was like, “Fuck bro, I’m giving up 10! Why not?”. And he explained to me: “Because in my team the best always plays with the 10″. The guy tells you that… What are you going to tell him? I had to stay with the 10 forever.

“Dunga was always right. When I was playing with Vasco and the team was not doing well, Tita and Roberto Dinamite decided that I, the youngest, had to run in their place. Those guys had a lot of experience, they were legends in the club… They thought they could do whatever they wanted… I think they were still grumbling when Dunga asked to speak: “Hey, if you mean Romario, you can demand of me, that from today I run in his place. Let him score the goals, okay? It was exactly what happened. Dunga was a smart guy. Not like others…”

“If I regret something? Man, I’m going to tell you, I’ve already been everything: pimp, smug, asshole, bastard… The list is long. But you have to judge each action by the time it happened. I was a different guy before, and the world of football was a different place. I have come from nowhere. I had to fight a lot to get to the top, and I ended up showing all my emotions. Everything I’ve done, good or bad, has been with the heart.

KEEP READING:

The spectacular combination between Ronaldinho and Romario in footvolley that went viral

From shining in Barcelona and Brazil, scoring “1002 goals”, to controversy over his indiscipline and his “promiscuous sex life”: the incredible story of Romario

Scandal in a youth tournament in Brazil: a supporter invaded the field with a knife to threaten a player