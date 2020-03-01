I had to stop someone photographing my mother at the morgue – social media mourning has gone too far | Lagipoiva Cherelle Jackson

Grief is at all instances public in Samoa, nevertheless now that people submit selfies with ineffective our our bodies to Fb, I had to entice the street

There’s no such issue as a closed casket in my custom. In Samoa, the ineffective are nonetheless part of the dwelling until they’re buried.

Rising up at the island of Savai’i, one amongst my earliest recollections used to be being thrust proper right into a coffin to kiss one amongst my great-uncles goodbye. This may probably sound horrific, nevertheless for Samoans, that’s the norm, and at any given funeral, you’ll witness a child being held over the face of a ineffective relative, a mother wanting to pull the body of their cherished one out of a casket or an grownup son or daughter being bodily removed from the casket of their mother or father.

